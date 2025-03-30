Paramount Theatre Ready For Spring With a Full May Calendar

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The weather may be wet and cold but one St. Cloud venue is ready for spring to bloom. The Paramount Center for the Arts has a full schedule bursting with entertainment for everyone in May.

The fun actually starts on April 30th with the free Boys and Girls Club of Central Minnesota Youth Exhibit in the lobby for the entire month of May. The exhibit showcases the creativity of area youth and their talents in dance, fashion, and more. In addition, there is comic C. Willi Myles on May 2nd, Interact and Project 37's Battle of the Bands with Slip Twister on May 7th, the Jimmy Buffet tribute show Parrothead Paradise on May 9th, and more.

Tickets for all the shows are on sale now at the Paramount Box Office. See below for the full list of May shows:

Boys & Girls Club of Central MN Youth Exhibit & Fundraiser - April 30th - May 31st (In lobby)

C. Willi Myles - May 2nd, 7:30 p.m.

Interact & Project 37 Present Battle of the Band & Slip Twister - May 7th, 6:30 p.m.

Parrothead Paradise - A Jimmy Buffet Show - May 9th, 7:30 p.m.

The Somali Dace Musical - May 13th, 6:00 p.m.

Eureka Aerial - Runaways - May 17th, 7:30 p.m.

The Everly Set - May 20th, 1:30 p.m.

St. Cloud Municipal Band - A Night at the Movies - 7:00 p.m.

