Paramount Theatre Ready For Spring With a Full May Calendar

Paramount Theatre Ready For Spring With a Full May Calendar

Paul Habstritt, WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The weather may be wet and cold but one St. Cloud venue is ready for spring to bloom. The Paramount Center for the Arts has a full schedule bursting with entertainment for everyone in May.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
PHOTO courtesy of Paramount Center for the Arts.
loading...
PHOTO courtesy of Paramount Center for the Arts.
loading...

The fun actually starts on April 30th with the free Boys and Girls Club of Central Minnesota Youth Exhibit in the lobby for the entire month of May. The exhibit showcases the creativity of area youth and their talents in dance, fashion, and more. In addition, there is comic C. Willi Myles on May 2nd, Interact and Project 37's Battle of the Bands with Slip Twister on May 7th, the Jimmy Buffet tribute show Parrothead Paradise on May 9th, and more.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
PHOTO courtesy of Paramount Center for the Arts.
loading...
PHOTO courtesy of Paramount Center for the Arts.
loading...

Tickets for all the shows are on sale now at the Paramount Box Office.  See below for the full list of May shows:

Boys & Girls Club of Central MN Youth Exhibit & Fundraiser - April 30th - May 31st (In lobby)

C. Willi Myles - May 2nd, 7:30 p.m.

Interact & Project 37 Present Battle of the Band & Slip Twister - May 7th, 6:30 p.m.

Parrothead Paradise - A Jimmy Buffet Show - May 9th, 7:30 p.m.

The Somali Dace Musical - May 13th, 6:00 p.m.

Eureka Aerial - Runaways - May 17th, 7:30 p.m.

The Everly Set - May 20th, 1:30 p.m.

St. Cloud Municipal Band - A Night at the Movies - 7:00 p.m.

PHOTO courtesy of Paramount Center for the Arts.
loading...
PHOTO courtesy of Paramount Center for the Arts.
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Take a Look at the Giant St. Cloud Mural at St. Cloud's Walmart Supercenter

Gallery Credit: Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud

Come with us and visit Canelake's Candies in Virginia, Minnesota

 

Sauk Centre Has the Coolest Benches You Will Ever Sit On

Filed Under: Paramount Center for the Arts, paramount theatre, St. Cloud entertainment
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON