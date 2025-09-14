Wild World Of Animals Show Captivates Downtown St. Cloud [PHOTOS]
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Creatures both cute and creepy were the stars of the show in Downtown St. Cloud on Saturday. The Wild World of Animals brought out plenty of oohs and ahs from those in attendance at the Paramount Center for the Arts. Host Grant Kemmerer showed off a variety of critters from his zoo in both an exciting and educational show.
Kremmerer says it is important to teach everyone about the value of wild animals:
"At the end of the day, we hope that, once again, people understand that nature isn't out to get you, but it's not some cute, cuddly Disney character either that wants to go home and be your pet. You know these animals that I show, wild animals that is, they're far more dangerous than their wild counterparts, cause they have no fear of humans."
Kremmerer showed an array of animals from an Alligator snapping turtle to a kangaroo to a Binturong or Bearcat. He says he hopes people will be left with a higher respect for all animals after the show:
"I think the average person looks at wild animals in one of two extremes, Hollywood villains that wanna get you and therefore sometimes people feel justified in getting them before they get you or once again Disney characters that want to run through daisy fields with you holding hands and it's not either of those it's kind of right down the middle you leave them alone, they leave you alone, and everybody's happy"
Kremmerer says he has been working with wild animals for over 40 years, and they do a lot of theater shows around the country. The Wild World of Animals took place from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. and cost $10 to attend. Check out pictures from the show below.
