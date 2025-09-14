ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Creatures both cute and creepy were the stars of the show in Downtown St. Cloud on Saturday. The Wild World of Animals brought out plenty of oohs and ahs from those in attendance at the Paramount Center for the Arts. Host Grant Kemmerer showed off a variety of critters from his zoo in both an exciting and educational show.

Grant Kremmerer during Wild World of Animals show, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Grant Kremmerer during Wild World of Animals show, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Kremmerer says it is important to teach everyone about the value of wild animals:

"At the end of the day, we hope that, once again, people understand that nature isn't out to get you, but it's not some cute, cuddly Disney character either that wants to go home and be your pet. You know these animals that I show, wild animals that is, they're far more dangerous than their wild counterparts, cause they have no fear of humans."

Kremmerer showed an array of animals from an Alligator snapping turtle to a kangaroo to a Binturong or Bearcat. He says he hopes people will be left with a higher respect for all animals after the show:

"I think the average person looks at wild animals in one of two extremes, Hollywood villains that wanna get you and therefore sometimes people feel justified in getting them before they get you or once again Disney characters that want to run through daisy fields with you holding hands and it's not either of those it's kind of right down the middle you leave them alone, they leave you alone, and everybody's happy"

Alligator snapping turtle, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt Alligator snapping turtle, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt loading...

Grant Kremmerer discussing falcons during the Wild World of Animals show, PHOTO by Paul Habsritt, WJON Grant Kremmerer discussing falcons during the Wild World of Animals show, PHOTO by Paul Habsritt, WJON loading...

Kremmerer says he has been working with wild animals for over 40 years, and they do a lot of theater shows around the country. The Wild World of Animals took place from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. and cost $10 to attend. Check out pictures from the show below.

Alligator snapping turtle, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt Alligator snapping turtle, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt loading...

Tortoise, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Tortoise, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Blue coral snake, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Blue coral snake, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Jamaican Boa constrictor, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Jamaican Boa constrictor, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Jamaican Boa constrictor, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Jamaican Boa constrictor, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Grant Kremmerer brings out an Alligator, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Grant Kremmerer brings out an Alligator, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Grant Kremmerer with an Alligator, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Grant Kremmerer with an Alligator, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Grant Kremmerer with a Peregrine Falcon, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Grant Kremmerer with a Peregrine Falcon, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Peregrine Falcon, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Peregrine Falcon, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Grant Kremmerer showing a Eurasian Eagle Owl, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Grant Kremmerer showing a Eurasian Eagle Owl, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Eurasian eagle-owl, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Eurasian eagle-owl, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Three-banded armadillo, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Three-banded armadillo, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Three-banded armadillo, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Three-banded armadillo, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Three-banded armadillo, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Three-banded armadillo, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Grant Kremmerer with a Lemur, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Grant Kremmerer with a Lemur, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Grant Kremmerer educates the crowd about Lemurs, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Grant Kremmerer educates the crowd about Lemurs, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Biturong, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Biturong, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Grant Kremmerer with a Binturong, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Grant Kremmerer with a Binturong, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Grant Kremmerer feeding a Binturong or Bear Cat, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Grant Kremmerer feeding a Binturong or Bear Cat, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

A kangaroo joins the show, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON A kangaroo joins the show, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Grant Kremmerer feeding a kangaroo, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Grant Kremmerer feeding a kangaroo, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Kangaroo at Wild World of Animals, PHOTO by Paul Habsritt, WJON Kangaroo at Wild World of Animals, PHOTO by Paul Habsritt, WJON loading...

Kangaroo at Wild World of Animals, PHOTO by Paul Habsritt, WJON Kangaroo at Wild World of Animals, PHOTO by Paul Habsritt, WJON loading...

Grant Kremmerer brings out a sloth at the Wild World of Animals show, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Grant Kremmerer brings out a sloth at the Wild World of Animals show, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

A sloth at the Wild World of Animals show, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON A sloth at the Wild World of Animals show, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Wild World of Animals show at the Paramount Center for the Arts, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Wild World of Animals show at the Paramount Center for the Arts, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

