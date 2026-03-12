ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An acclaimed string quartet will be performing at the Paramount stage next week.

Beo String Quartet will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 20th.

The Pittsburgh-based ensemble was started by brothers Jason Neukom and Sean Neukom in 2015. Since then, the group has toured throughout the United States, South America, and Europe.

Their concerts combine classical works by living composers and original music that blends tradition with contemporary storytelling.

Beo's artistic vision combines storytelling, contemporary perspective, and deep classical mastery.

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased by calling the Paramount box office or by visiting paramountarts.org.

LOOK: These Color Photos Vividly Capture the Everyday Moments of Life in the ’50s and ’60s Think you know the ‘50s and ‘60s? Spoiler alert: They were filled with colors you might never expect. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in Stacker examined data from personal finance website WalletHub to determine the best lake towns to live in across the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker