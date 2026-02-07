ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A downtown St. Cloud venue has a new manager to help strengthen partnerships. The Paramount Center for the Arts (PCA) announced Buddy King as its new Community Engagement Manager. King's role is to expand access to the arts, advance the Paramount's mission to engage, educate, enrich, and entertain through inspiring arts experiences, and build community partnerships.

King brings a wealth of experience to the role, serving in community development, nonprofit leadership, youth engagement, and public service. PCA's Executive Director, Gretchen Bouka, says King's leadership, vision, and deep community ties will strengthen the Paramount Center for the Arts' ability to connect more people in Central Minnesota with meaningful experiences.

King's community background is extensive.

The Paramount says King's expertise directly aligns with its priorities: community connection, event and program coordination, relationship building, volunteer management, and focused fundraising efforts for community programs, and he is an ideal fit for advancing the regional impact of the Paramount Center for the Arts.

King served as Chief Operating Officer of Higher Works Collaborative, Unit Director at the Boys & Girls Club, and Strategic Advisor for Youthset LLC before joining the Paramount.

