One Woman Cher Tribute Show Set To Hit Paramount Stage

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The tribute show for one of America's biggest stars hits the Paramount Center for the Arts on February 21st. The Beat Goes On stars Lisa McClowry as pop icon Cher.

Get our free mobile app

The Broadway-style show will feature a live band, video elements, multiple costume changes, and audience participation. McClowry's portrayal of Cher brings the entertainment star's biggest hits from over 40 years to the stage in her one-woman show.

She has over 30 years of experience in the entertainment industry including 25 LPs, leading theatrical roles, and appearances in film and TV. Tickets for The Beat Goes On are on sale now at the Paramount Box Office.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Take a Fall Walk Through Bob Cross Nature Preserve

St. Cloud Officials and Media Suit Up at Fire Ops 101