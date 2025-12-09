George Maurer Group Brings Festive Cheer Back To Paramount
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A holiday tradition will make its return to St. Cloud on Monday. The George Maurer Group will present its annual Christmas concert at the Paramount Center for the Arts. The group's holiday show has been a staple at the Paramount for over 25 years.
George Mauer says it is always great to be back at the Paramount, and there is always something different in the show for people to enjoy:
"We love to improvise pretty much the entire in between every song of the show, so there's no script for just sort of like a big family walking on stage and sitting down to jam with each other for an hour and a half and have a lot of fun."
Maurer says fans can expect holiday classics, originals, and the band's take on some holiday favorites as well.
The group helped reopen the Paramount back in 1998. Maurer says it is the only time of year the full group gets back together, and they appreciate being asked back every year:
"We really love the way that people from Central Minnesota come and support the arts and come support this treasure of a place, the Paramount, and our kind of journey as a group parallels the rebirth of the Paramount."
Maurer says it's important for them to come back and be a part of that history and to reunite as a group. The George Maurer Group's annual holiday show takes place on Monday at 7:30 p.m., and tickets range from $14 to $29.
