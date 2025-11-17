ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It is never too early to think Spring, and one St. Cloud venue is already doing so. The Paramount Center for the Arts has announced its 2026 Spring/Summer season. The lineup of shows kicks off on February 12th with "Willie and Family," a tribute to Willie Nelson. Other highlights include 80s pop sensation Tiffany coming to town on February 20th, The Lettermen on March 19th, and GREAT Theatre's presentation of Frozen from April 17th through May 2nd. Another 80s music act comes to town on May 8th with the heavy metal band Quiet Riot, and comedy legend Paula Poundstone brings her stand-up act on May 22. The shows span musical genres, comedy, theater, and family entertainment. There is a show for everyone to see, plus don't forget about the Paramount's dozens of visual arts classes. Tickets for all the shows are on sale now at the Paramount box office and at paramountarts.com. Check out the full list of shows below.

Get our free mobile app

• February 12 – Willie & Family (A Tribute to Willie Nelson)

• February 14 – The Peking Acrobats(World-Renowned Chinese Acrobatics) • Feb 19 – Elvis in Concert presented by Anthony Shore

• February 20 – Tiffany (80s Pop Sensation)

• February 22 – YCCM’s Big Bang Fundraiser

• February 27 – Buckets & Boards(Musical Comedy for the Whole Family)

• March 5 – Hatch Dance presents Paradise

• March 6 – Keith Anderson (Pickin’ Wildflowers 20th Anniversary Tour)

• March 12 – The Grass Roots(Legendary Rock Band)

• March 19 – The Lettermen (Smooth Vocal Harmonies)

• March 20 – Beo String Quartet (Classical Music Meets Experimental Originals)

• March 25 – Boys & Girls Club of Central MN Annual Showcase

• March 28 – Late Nite Catechism (Interactive Comedy Experience)

• April 1 – Battle of the Bands (Presented by Rotary Club of St. Cloud, Interact Club of St. Cloud Crush & Project 37)

• April 9 – Girl Named Tom (Winners of The Voice)

• April 17–May 2 – GREAT Theatre presents Frozen

• May 8 – Quiet Riot (Original Heavy Metal Group – “Cum On Feel the Noize”)

• May 13 – Home Free (Award-Winning Country A Cappella Group)

• May 15 – Pamela McNeill presents Janis, Stevie, Dolly and Me

• May 17 – Eureka Aerial presents Bucket List

• May 21 – Mason Dixon Line presents Hot Country Nights • May 22 – Paula Poundstone (Legendary Stand-Up Comedian)

• July 9 – Jay and The Americans(Original 1950s–60s Rock Group)

• July 28 – Glenn Miller Orchestra (America’s Most Popular Big Band)

• August 6 – Wirth Center presents School of Rock

• August 11 – Buddy Holly: Oh Boy! (Reminiscing the Winter Dance Party Tour)

• August 27 – The Gambler Returns: The Ultimate Kenny Rogers Tribute Show

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Kansas and Jefferson Starship at The Ledge Two classic rock legends in Kansas and Jefferson Starship brought down the house at the Ledge Amphitheater in 2025. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Turnpike Troubadours at the Ledge The American Country Band Turnpike Troubadours took the stage at the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park with their "Wild America" tour and special guest Old Crow Medicine Show. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt