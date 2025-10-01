Brothers Launch Fishing Initiative To Help Kids In Need

EDEN PRAIRIE (WJON News) -- Two Minnesota kids have received a national award for their non-profit. Brothers 16-year-old Vick and 14-year-old William Tan of Eden Prairie have been named one of the 25 winners of the Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes. The Tans received the honor for their non-profit Fish Hut that they co-founded to support mental health in youth by promoting time outdoors and fishing.

What do the Fish Huts do, and how many have they placed?

The teens have placed more than 50 Fish Hut boxes full of fishing equipment near public lakes, at libraries, and in schools. The equipment is free to borrow and ensures that any young person who wants to fish can. They have placed Fish Huts in four states, including Minnesota, so far, and plan to distribute 1,000 huts across the country. The brothers also host free ice fishing festivals and organize Minnesota's largest free ice fishing event, which saw over 300 kids attend last year.

Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes
What does the Barron Prize do?

The Barron Prize recognizes young people who have made a significant impact on people, their communities, and the environment. Fifteen top winners each receive $10,000 to support their service work or higher education.

