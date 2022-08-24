The Live Fish Cam at the Minnesota State Fair is Streaming 24/7

It's the best 12 days of the year, the Minnesota State Fair! It's no secret that I am a total nerd for the State Fair. I love the food, the activities, the people watching, the animals, the fair is just the absolute best.

One of my favorite things is the pond that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources stocks with fish that are native to our state. It's a must-see stop every year when I am at the fair, it's a great break from the hustle and bustle. But what takes it to the next level is the fact that we can check in on these fish any time we want via live stream on YouTube.

The "Live Fish Cam from the State Fair" will be broadcasting on YouTube for the entirety of the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Each year the pond is stocked with about 40 different fish species that call Minnesota home:

Fun facts about the aquarium: 10,000 gallons

F water temperature (changes throughout the year) Fish are fed earthworms, frozen lake smelt, pellet food, homemade fish gel

The pond is always a popular spot, with DNR officers nearby to give presentations and answer any questions that fairgoers might have. It is the perfect place on the fairgrounds to take a brain break and chill out while you learn more about Minnesota's fish.

I have this live stream pulled up all the time this stretch of the year. It's just so calming to watch the fish swim across my screen. Happy Minnesota State Fair!

