Wanna feel like you are in a magical Christmas town when you're actually just stuck behind your desk at work? The Hallmark Channel has you covered online with their Christmas Cam Live Stream.

Live stream yuletide joy from real-life Hallmark Channel Christmas towns. Cameras are live 10 am - 10 pm.

St. Paul was one of five "Christmas towns" chosen to be part of this live stream project. Other towns picked across the country are Harbor Springs in Michigan, Bethlehem in Pennsylvania, Corning in New York, and St. Petersburg in Florida.

Throughout the Christmas season, you can pop by online during live stream hours and catch a glimpse of the hustle and bustle of the holidays from the comfort of your device. The live stream area in St. Paul covers the decorated area of Rice Park.

I love a good live stream. My favorite one every year is the DNR camera set up in the fish pond at the state fair, but I also love to check in on the live stream of the DNR eagle nest online as well. There's something so calming about just being a fly on the wall and watching the world go by.

Check out the Hallmark Channel Christmas Cam live stream of St. Paul from 10 am - 10 pm through December 30th online here.

