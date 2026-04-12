UNDATED (WJON News) -- Severe weather returns Monday afternoon and evening to the Upper Midwest.

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A warm front will stall across the region, and thunderstorms will develop along it on Monday Afternoon. All severe hazards will be possible.

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A few storms may be strong to severe, potentially producing large hail, damaging wind gusts or a tornado. Some storms may also produce heavy rain.

So far in April, St. Cloud has had 1.01 inches of rain, which is just slightly above normal.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 58 percent of Minnesota is abnormally dry. Twenty-six percent is in a moderate drought.