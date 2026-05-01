Among the road projects the city of St. Cloud is tackling this spring/summer includes 22nd Street South. The portion of 22nd Street South from Cooper Avenue to Oak Grove Road will undergo a complete reconstruction that will include sidewalks and curb and gutter. St. Cloud Mayor Jake Anderson says the project will likely start later this month as they are awaiting construction bids before the project can begin. Crews have already removed trees on both sides of the road which allow for the widening of the stretch of road.

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22nd Street South

Anderson says the road will need to be open for residents who live off 22nd Street South and have no other way out. This includes residents who live off Imperial Drive. He says the city will try to make the process as easy as possible for residents in the area. Anderson say residents who lost trees and property along 22nd, due to the widening received some compensation. He says the city will not put up fencing along 22nd.

Street Sweeping

Street sweepers have been out cleaning the streets in the city. Anderson says crews will continue with this process for the next few weeks. He says they are careful with their timing when cleaning the streets depending storms. Anderson says they street sweep for safety reasons and to keep sediment from going into the waste water.

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Removing Ash Trees

The city of St. Cloud continues to remove Ash Trees due to the infestation of Emerald Ash Borer in the community. Anderson says this will be long process that could take years. He expects the city to replant a variety of trees to replace the trees that had to be taken down.

If you'd like to listen to my 2-part conversation with Jake Anderson, click below.