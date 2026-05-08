LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A Morrison County judge has sentenced 42-year-old Erik Blanco to 39 years in prison for the death of a 14-month-old child in Little Falls.

A jury convicted Blanco in March of second-degree felony murder and first-degree manslaughter.

Investigators say the toddler suffered blunt force trauma, asphyxial injuries, and a skull fracture while in Blanco’s care in July 2023. The child later died in a hospital.

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Jurors also found Blanco abused a position of authority and targeted a particularly vulnerable victim because of the child’s young age.

Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office prosecuted the case at the request of the Morrison County Attorney.