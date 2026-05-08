Little Falls Man Sentenced For Tragic Toddler’s Death
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A Morrison County judge has sentenced 42-year-old Erik Blanco to 39 years in prison for the death of a 14-month-old child in Little Falls.
A jury convicted Blanco in March of second-degree felony murder and first-degree manslaughter.
Investigators say the toddler suffered blunt force trauma, asphyxial injuries, and a skull fracture while in Blanco’s care in July 2023. The child later died in a hospital.
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Jurors also found Blanco abused a position of authority and targeted a particularly vulnerable victim because of the child’s young age.
Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office prosecuted the case at the request of the Morrison County Attorney.
History of Minnesota Twins' Managers
Everyone knows Tom Kelly managed the Twins to their only two World Series Titles, but have you ever wondered who the most successful Twins' Managers were?
Check out the history of managers for the Minnesota Twins below, along with their records.
Gallery Credit: Minnesota Twins