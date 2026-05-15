ROCKFORD (WJON News) -- There was a crash in Wright County on Thursday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 4:00 p.m. on Highway 44 in Rockford. One vehicle was going west on Highway 55 while a second vehicle was going south on Ash Street. They collided in the intersection.

Thirty-six-year-old Emily Provo of Buffalo was taken to Maple Grove Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Fifty-seven-year-old Joli Williams of Rockford was hurt but not taken to the hospital, according to the State Patrol.