Rockford Intersection Collision Sends One Driver To The Hospital
ROCKFORD (WJON News) -- There was a crash in Wright County on Thursday afternoon.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 4:00 p.m. on Highway 44 in Rockford. One vehicle was going west on Highway 55 while a second vehicle was going south on Ash Street. They collided in the intersection.
Thirty-six-year-old Emily Provo of Buffalo was taken to Maple Grove Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Fifty-seven-year-old Joli Williams of Rockford was hurt but not taken to the hospital, according to the State Patrol.
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