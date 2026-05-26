TOWN BALL ROUND UP - MONDAY, MAY 25TH

NISSWA LIGHTNING 14 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 3

The Lightning out hit the Steves thirteen to ten, including four doubles, a triple, and a sacrifice fly. Their pitchers were Isiah Biehn, who threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, two runs, and recorded nine strikeouts. S. Jensen threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up one run, four walks, and recorded one strikeout. Nick Kotaska threw two innings; he gave up one hit and recorded one strikeout.

The Lightning offense was led by Nate DeChaine, who went 3-5 with a double for four RBIs, a walk, and scored two runs. Nic Kotaska went 1-5 with a triple for three RBIs, and he scored two runs. Kyle Kotaska went 2-5 with a double for two RBIs, he had two stolen bases, and he scored a run. Blaine Hardy went 2-5 with a double for two RBIs, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Jeremiah Piepkorn went 3-5, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Aaron Jenkins was credited with two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk. Kody Ruediskili went 1-3 with three walks, and he scored three runs. Colbee Tappe had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run. Matt Casperson went 1-4 with a walk, and he scored a run, and Drew Boland scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Steves was Landon Lunser. He threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, two walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. Jack Greenlun threw two innings; he gave up four hits, four runs, four walks, and he recorded one strikeout. Mitch Delfiro threw four innings, giving up two hits, four runs, and two walks, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Steves' offense was led by Mitch Delfiro, who went 4-5 for an RBI, and Cole Fuecker went 1-4 for an RBI, and he had a walk. Landon Lanser went 1-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run; Jake Schelonka went 2-4; he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Lucas Greenlun went 1-3 with a walk, Matt Meyer went 1-5, Reid Lunser had a walk and scored a run, and Andrew Wollak had a walk.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 2 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 1

The Rockies were out-hit by the Brewers four to three, in what was a scoreless game till the sixth inning, and then the Rockies put up two runs in the ninth to earn the win in this pitching duel. The Rockies' starting pitcher was Cole Fuchs. He threw seven innings, he gave up four singles, one run, one walk, and he recorded eight strikeouts. Jake Brinker threw one inning; he retired three. Sam Nistler threw one inning to close it out; he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rockies' offense was led by David Jonas, who went 1-4 for an RBI,, and Jordan Neu went 1-4, and he scored a run. Austin Dufner went 1-4, Luke VanErp had a stolen base and a walk, Tyler Geislinger had a stolen base and a walk, and Cole Fuchs had a walk.

The Brewers' starting pitcher was Reed Pfannenstein. He threw five innings, he gave up one walk, and he recorded six strikeouts. Jake Stalboerger threw two innings; he gave up two walks. JT Harren threw two innings; he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Brewers' offense was led by Josh Lanctot, who went 2-4, and Max Kiffmeyer and Jake Stalboerger both went 1-4. Easton Peters was hit by a pitch, and Luke Harren had a stolen base.

AVON LAKERS 8 PIERZ LAKERS 4

The Lakers were out-hit by the Lakers, thirteen to twelve, including four doubles. Their starting pitcher was Drew Lieser, who threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up twelve hits, four runs, and recorded two strikeouts. Reese Gregory threw two innings to close it out; he gave up one hit, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Avon Lakers offense was led by Noah Dumonceaux, who went 3-5 with three doubles for three RBIs, had a stolen base, and scored a run. Reese Gregory went 2-3 for two RBIs and had a walk, and Elian Mezquita went 1-3 for an RBI and had a walk. Elliot Burnett went 1-4 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored two runs, and Caleb Curry went 2-4 with a walk, and he scored three runs. Ryan Janzen went 3-5 with a double, and he scored two runs, and Jack Theisen had a walk.

The Pierz Lakers starting pitcher was Preston Rocheleau. He threw four innings, gave up two hits, one run, two walks, and recorded two strikeouts. Chase Becker threw 2 1/3 innings; he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks, and recorded two strikeouts. Ryan Chmielewski threw 1 2/3 innings. He gave up six hits, three runs, one walk, and recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers' offense was led by Preston Rocheleau, who went 3-5 for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Noah Cekalla went 2-5 for an RBI. Brady Petron went 2-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run; Kolten Happke went 3-5, and he was hit by a pitch. Carter Petron went 2-5, and he scored a run; Chase Becker went 1-4, and he scored a run.

RANDALL CUBS 9 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 8

The Cubs out-hit the Saints twelve to nine, including three home runs and a double. The starting pitcher was Adam Nibaur. He threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, one walk, and he recorded five strikeouts. Nate Benning threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one walk, and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Cubs' offense was led by Brett Strack, who went 3-3 with two home runs for four RBIs. He was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base, a walk, and scored three runs. Matt Otremba went 1-4 with a home run for three RBIs, and he scored three runs. Adam Nibaur went 2-5 with a double for two RBIs, and Zach Gwost went 3-4, was hit by a pitch, and had a stolen base. Kyle Peterschick went 2-5, and he scored two runs. Rick Drew went 1-4 with a walk, Caleb Strack was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run, and Nate Benning had a walk.

The Saints' starting pitcher was Connor Breth. He threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts. Chase Lyon threw four innings; he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks, and recorded seven strikeouts.

The Saints' offense was led by Tanner Tomasek, who went 3-4 with two home runs for four RBIs. Austin Dickmann went 1-4 with a home run for an RBI, and he had a walk. Nate Psyck went 1-4 for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Zach Cekalla went 2-5 with a stolen base, and he scored a run. Logan Harren went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Rolando Ramos went 1-4, and Carter Voss was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run.

BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 12 SOBIESKI SKIS 2

The BillyGoats out-hit the Skis ten to two, including four home runs and two doubles. Their starting pitcher was Rylan Robinson. He threw six innings to earn the win; he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded six strikeouts. Kenny Morris threw one inning to close it out; he gave up one hit, and he recorded one strikeout.

The BillyGoats' offense was led by Matt Kummet, who went 2-4 with two home runs for four RBIs, and he scored two runs. Lane Girtz went 2-3 with a home run for four RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk, and he scored three runs. Ben Thoma went 1-4 with a home run for two RBIs, and he scored two runs. Travis Kahl went 2-2, he was hit twice by a pitch, and he scored two runs. Peter Herman went 1-3 with a double, and he scored a run. Noah Boser and Ben Mott both scored a run.

The Skis' starting pitcher was Jake Kapphahn. He threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk, and he recorded five strikeouts. Dusty Parker threw two innings; he gave up three hits, eight runs, and recorded three strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by Jake Kapphahn, who went 2-3 with a double for an RBI, and Owen Bode went 1-1 with a double. Alex Thoma and Dusty Parker both went 1-3, and both scored a run. Hunter Pilippi had a sacrifice fly, Matt Baier was hit by a pitch, and Beau Thoma had a walk.

CLEARWATER RIVERCATS 9 BECKER BANDITS 3

The RiverCats out-hit the Bandits fourteen to four, including two doubles, a home run, and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Andy Nefs. He threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up four hits, and he recorded five strikeouts. Luke Welle threw three innings; he gave up one hit, three runs, and a walk.

The Rivercats' offense was led by Zeus Schlegel, who went 3-5 with a home run for three RBIs, stole a base, and scored two runs. Callan Henkemeyer went 1-4 for two RBIs, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Jake Carper went 1-3 for an RBI, and Colten Palmer had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and he had a walk. Will Krenz went 2-5 with a double, a stolen base, and he scored a run. Josh Tapio went 2-3 with a walk, and Trenton Throolin went 1-2 with a walk. Bryan McCallum went 1-4 with a walk, and he scored a run. Preston Schlegel went 1-5, and he scored a run. Adam Smith went 1-1 with a double, and he scored a run. Kaden Haselius scored a run.

The Bandits' starting pitcher was Ryan Groskeutz. He threw five innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, five walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Weston Schug threw two innings; he gave up seven hits, four runs, and recorded one strikeout. Sawyer Anderson threw one inning; he gave up two hits, one run, and recorded a strikeout.

The Bandits' offense was led by Josh Groskeutz, who went 1-3 for an RBI and scored a run, and Matt Krenz went 1-4. Will Thorn went 1-4, and Weston Schug had a walk. Ryan Groskeutz and Jase Tabasco both went 1-3; Ryan was hit by a pitch. Dalton Fouquette and No. 19 both scored a run.

ROYALTON RIVERDOGS 9 FLENSBURG FALCONS 1

The Riverdogs out-hit the Falcons eleven to four, including four doubles, and they were aided by six walks. Their starting pitcher was Keaton Nelson, who threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Ryan Swanson threw two innings to close it out. He gave up two hits, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Riverdogs were led on offense by Drew Yourczek, who went 3-5 with a double for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Keaton Nelson went 2-5 with two doubles for an RBI, and he scored a run. Tyler Jendro went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run. Kirk Yourczek went 1-4 for a RBI, he had a walk and scored a run. Grayson Suska went 1-3 for an RBI, was hit by a pitch, and had a walk. Jaden Albright went 1-1, Ryan Snyder was credited with an RBI, and Hunter Young was hit by a pitch. Spenser Friese went 1-3; he had a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run. Joe Gaida had a walk, and he scored a run,

The Falcons' starting pitcher was Simon Pantke. He threw four innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, and three walks. Gunther Gunderson threw two innings; he gave up five hits, three runs, and two walks. Dan Kokett threw two innings; he gave up a hit, one run, and one walk.

The Falcons' offense was led by Gunther Gustafson, who went 1-2 for an RBI, and he had a walk, and Dan Kokett went 1-1, and he scored a run. Juan Melanciano and Kurt Crosby both went 1-4 and Simon Pantke was hit by a pitch.

FORT RIPLEY REBELS 4 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 0

The Rebels out-hit the Lumberjacks six to five, including a pair of doubles and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Mason Agir. He threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up five singles, two walks, and he recorded eight strikeouts. Tyler Graye threw 1 1/3 innings to close it out, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rebels' offense was led by Jack Tieman, who went 1-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Mason Agir went 1-4 with a double, was hit by a pitch, and scored a run. Eli Roberts went 2-3 with two walks, and he scored a run. Will Sather and Brett Kramer both had a walk, and Riley DeRosier had a stolen base, and he scored a run. Alex Hapajok went 1-4 with a walk, and Nick Jelacie went 1-4, and he scored a run.

The Lumberjacks' starting pitcher was Trey Emmerich. He threw five innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, four walks, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Chuck Hackett threw two innings; he gave up one hit, one run, one walk, and he recorded a strikeout. Hunter Hamers threw one inning; he recorded two strikeouts. Brett Leabch threw one inning, he gave up one run, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lumberjacks' offense was led by Drew Beier, who went 2-4, and Mitch Keeler went 1-2. Joe Ziwicki went 1-3 with a walk, Trey Emmerich went 1-3, and Chuck Hackett had a walk.

PIERZ BULLDOGS 14 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 4

The Bulldogs out-hit the Lakers seventeen to eight, including two home runs and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Brayden Haberman. He threw three innings, gave six hits, three runs, two walks, and recorded one strikeout. Reese Young threw four innings to close it out. He gave up two hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Bulldogs were led on offense by Teddy Dehmer, who went 2-4 with a home run for four RBIs, and he was hit by a pitch. Reese Young went 4-4 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIS, he had three stolen bases, a walk, and he scored a run. Max Barclay went 1-3 for two RBIs, he had two walks, and he scored a run. Cody Weiss went 1-5 with a home run for an RBI, and Cooper Grashorn went 1-3 for an RBI. He was hit twice by a pitch, and he scored a run. Kyle Hastings went 3-5, and he scored a run. Mason Harold went 2-3, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Kirby Fischer went 1-2, he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Brayden Haberman went 1-2, and he scored a run; Brian Kiel had a walk, and he scored three runs.

The Lakers' starting pitcher was Jordan Golombiecki. He threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, eight runs, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout. Stephen Ellingson threw three innings; he gave up six hits, six runs, four walks, and recorded a strikeout.

The Lakers' starting pitcher offense was led by Quentin Dukowitz, who went 1-3 for two RBIs, and Caden Johnson went 1-4 for an RBI, and he had two stolen bases. Blake Brown went 2-4, and he scored a run. Nick Berglund went 1-3 with two stolen bases, and he had a walk. Alex Schroeder went 1-3, and he scored two runs. Cade Simones went 1-2. Owen Kolbinger went 1-2 with a walk, and he scored a run, and Caleb Leintz had a walk.

ST. MATHIAS DEVILS 5 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 0

The Devils out-hit the Black Sox seven to five; their starting pitcher was Bryce Flanagan, who threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five singles, two walks, and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Devils' offense was led by Hunter Wicklund, who went 2-5 and scored a run. Konnor Wcikland was credited with four RBI,s and he had two walks. No. 19 went 2-4 with a walk, and he scored two runs, and Connor Knettel went 2-2, and he scored two runs. William Carlson went 1-4, and Kyle Wele had two walks.

The Black Sox starting pitcher was Kaden Tautges. He threw seven innings, gave up six singles, four runs, two walks, and recorded eight strikeouts. Jaden Norby threw one inning; he gave up one hit, one run, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Black Sox offense was led by Iver Parker and Trevor Sawyer, both of whom went 2-4. No. 25 went 1-3; Mason Tougtges and Jaden Norby both had a walk.

OPOLE BEARS 5 AITKIN STEAM 1

The Bears out-hit the Steam seven to six, including a triple, and they were aided by five walks. Their starting pitcher was Tate Lange, who threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Bears' offense was led by Masyn Patrick, who went 3-4 with a triple for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Drew Lange went 1-2 for an RBI, he had a stolen base, had two walks, and he scored a run. Chuck Ebnet went 1-3 for two RBIs, and Maverick Novitzki was credited with a RBI, and he had a walk. Luke Bieniek went 1-2 with a walk, and he scored two runs. Breadi Huls went 1-4, and Tate Lange had a walk.

The Steam starting pitcher was Zach Ehnstrom. He threw six innings, gave up four hits, three runs, four walks, and recorded eight strikeouts. Drew Paulbeck threw two innings; he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Steam offense was led by Nate Ehnstrom, who went 1-3 with a double, a walk, and he scored a run. Landon Janzen went 3-4 for an RBI, and Drew Paubeck went 1-4. Jake McGuire went 1-3, and he was hit by a pitch.

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