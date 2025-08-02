MINNESOTA BASEBALL ASSOCIATION

SECTION 8C

SABIN METS 10 WILLMAR RAILS 8

(Thursday, July 31)

The Mets defeated the Rails in the play-in round of the Section 8A tournament; they out-hit them fourteen to six, and they were aided by nine walks. Parker Janske threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks, and had a strikeout. Cooper Mapes threw 3 1/3 innings, gave up one hit, three runs, six walks, and had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Mason Quick, who went 3-for-6 for 5 RBIs, a double, and scored a run. Tory Zajac went 2-for-5 for a double for an RBI, a walk, and he scored three runs. Easton Rerick went 3-for-6 for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Dan Lyons went 2-for-3 for an RBI and three walks. David Benson went 1-for-4 for an RBI, a walk, and he was hit twice by a pitch and by TJ. Hopkins went 2-for-2 with two walks, and he scored a run. Alex Peterson went 1-for-2 and scored two runs, and Hudson Mapes had a walk and scored a run.

For the Rails, Jordan Steffer threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, six walks, and he had a strikeout. Ashton Gregory threw 3 2/3 innings, gave up seven hits, six runs, three walks, and had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jayden Dierenfeld went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and a walk, and Cullen Gregory went 1-for-5 for two RBIs. Gunnar Banks went 1-for-4 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run, and Adam Herman went 3-for-4, with a double, three walks, a sacrifice fly, and he scored two runs. Zach Reierson had an RBI, two walks, and he had a sacrifice fly, and Riley Lessman and Sergio Fernandez both went 1-for-5. Ashton Gregory had three walks and scored two runs, and Jack Baumgart had a walk and scored a run. Gavin Banks and Dan Overcash both scored a run.

REGION 8A

MOORHEAD BREWERS 5 HIBBING MINERS 4

(Friday, August 1st)

The Brewers defeated regional rivals, the Miners; they out-hit them nine to seven, including a pair of doubles and two triples. They were aided by six walks. Zach Lamont threw seven innings, gave up five hits, two runs, one walk, and had two strikeouts. Ryan Froemke threw two innings; he gave up two hits, two runs, and two walks.

Their offense was led by Dustin Mertz went 4-for-4 with two triples and a double for an RBI, a walk, and he scored two runs. Mike Peschel had a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and a walk, and Caden Headlee had a RBI, two walks, and he scored a run. Jordan Leininger went 3-for-5 with a double, a stolen base, and he scored two runs, and Kaleb Binstock went 2-for-3 with a walk. Marcus Wohl had an RBI, and David Ernst had a walk.

For the Miners, Cole Mammenga threw five innings, gave up five hits, four runs, three walks, and recorded six strikeouts. Dylan Headley threw 3 1/3 innings. He gave up four hits, one run, three walks, and had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Dylan Headley went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, and Thomas Vekich went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a walk, and he scored a run. Kyler Miller went 2-for-4 and scored a run, and Griffin Dosan went 1-for-4. Kodi Miller had two walks, and Cole Mammenga scored a run.

REGION 9C

UPSALA CARDINALS 7 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 3

(Friday, August 1st)

The Cardinals defeated their Region 9C rivals, the Saints, out-hitting them twelve to eight, including a pair of doubles and a home run. CJ. Clear threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, five walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. Matt Swanson threw three innings, gave up a hit, and had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jaxon Bartkowicz went 1-for-5 with a home run for an RBI, and Brandon Welinski went 1-for-5 with a double for an RBI and scored a run. Justin Cichon went 2-for-5 for an RBI, and Jack Primus went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a stolen base, a walk, and scored two runs. Brady Burggraff went 3-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and he scored a run, and CJ Clear went 1-for-5 for an RBI. Bryce Binek went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run, Jeremy Mugg went 1-for-2, with a walk and he was hit by a pitch, and Matt Swanson had two walks and he scored a run.

For St. Wendel, Connor Breth threw 5 1/3 innings, gave up six hits, three runs, two walks, and recorded nine strikeouts. Chase Lyons threw 3 2/3 innings. He gave up six hits, four runs, two walks, and had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Brandon Dickmann went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and a walk, and Tyler Huls went 1-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base, was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. L. Harren went 3-for-5 with a double and two stolen bases, and Austin Dickmann went 2-for-4 with a walk. Tanner Reis went 1-for-3 with a walk, and he was hit by a pitch and Rolando Ramos had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Carter Voss and Tanner Tomasek both had a walk, and Will Ethen had a stolen base.

REGION 8C

STARBUCK STARS 5 ROSCOE RANGERS 3

(Friday, August 1st)

The Stars defeated their Region 8C rivals, the Rangers; they out-hit them eleven to six. Austin VerSteeg threw 8 1/3 innings, gave up six hits, three runs, three walks, and recorded four strikeouts. M. Gruber threw 2/3 innings, and he had one strikeout.

Their offense was led by. Matt Gruber went 3-for-5 for two RBIs, and he scored a run, and Austin Versteeg went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI. Noah Jensen went 1-for-1 with a triple for an RBI, and he scored a run, and PJ Johnson went 1-for-3 for an RBI and a walk. Jack Majerus went 1-for-3 with a walk, and he scored a run, Cameron Simon went 2-for-5 and he scored a run, and Darion Alexander had a walk and he scored a run.

For Roscoe Josiah Utsch threw six innings, gave up eight hits, four runs, three walks, and had five strikeouts. Josh Mackendanz threw three innings; he gave up three hits, one run, and had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Bryden Pung, who went 2-for-3 for an RBI, and Austin Pauls went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Matthew Hemingson went 1-for-2 with a walk, was hit by a pitch, and scored a run. Jordan Schleper went 1-for-3 with a walk, a K, and Brayden Vanderbeek went 1-for-4 and scored a run.

REGION 6C

HOWARD LAKE ORPHANS 5 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 2

(Friday, August 1st)

The Orphans defeated their Region 6 foe, the Lakers, out-hitting them nine to eight. Jared Koch threw nine innings in this eleven-inning battle; he gave up eight hits, two runs, and recorded two strikeouts. Bennett Anderson threw two innings, gave up one hit, one walk, and had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Garrett Zander went 1-for-5 for two RBIs, and Jake Gruenhagen went 2-for-5 with a double, a stolen base, and scored two runs. Noah Bush went 2-for-4 with a walk, and he scored a run. Bennett Anderson went 2-for-5 and scored two runs, and Matt Streich went 1-for-3 with a walk.

For the Lakers, Mitch Wieneke threw seven innings, giving up three hits and three strikeouts. Justin Kunkel threw four innings. He gave up five hits, five runs, two walks, and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Nick Schmitt went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, and Alex Lenzmeier went 2-for-5. Justin Kunkel went 1-for-4 with a walk, a K, and Andrew Schmitt went 1-for-5, and he scored a run. Logan Aleshire went 1-for-5 and Justin Kunkel went 1-for-4 with a walk. Rudy Notch went 1-for-4 and was hit by a pitch, Austin Lenzmeier went 1-for-5 and scored a run, and Blake Kunkel was hit by a pitch.

