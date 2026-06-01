TOWN BALL ROUND UP - FRIDAY, MAY 29TH

CENTENNIAL COUGERS 4 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 1

The Cougars out-hit the Springers eleven to eight, including a double and a

sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Eric Charest, who threw seven innings to

earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, and recorded three strikeouts. Joe

Beckman threw two innings; he gave up three hits, one walk, and recorded one

strikeout.

The Cougars' offense was led by Damon Thoemke, who went 1-4 with a sacrifice fly

for an RBI, and he scored a run. Cooper Anderson went 4-5 with a double for an RBI,

and he had two stolen bases. Tyler Rose went 1-5 for an RBI, and he had a stolen

base. Joe Cyzewewski went 1-4, and he scored a run. Joe Beckman went 2-3;

He was hit by a pitch and scored a run. Brenden Smith went 1-4, and he scored a

run. Vinny Wry and Charlie Mohr both had a walk.

The Springers' starting pitcher was Paul Dorr; he threw three innings and

recorded four strikeouts. Hank Bulson threw six innings; he gave up eleven hits,

four runs, two walks, and recorded three strikeouts.

The Springers' offense was led by Joe Dempsey, who went 1-4 with a home run for

an RBI, and Jeron Terres went 3-4. Jack Arnold and Paul Dorr both went 1-4 and

Paul had a stolen base. Drew VanLoy and Brad Richter both went 1-2, and Brady

Schafer had a walk.

ELROSA SAINTS 15 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 6

The Saints out-hit the Martins twenty-one to twelve, including two home runs and

a double. The Saints had five guys with multi-hit games. Their starting pitcher

was Will VanBeck. He threw four innings, gave up eight hits, six runs, three

walks, and recorded one strikeout. Luke Dingmann threw four innings to earn

the win. He gave up four hits and recorded four strikeouts. Aiden Mueller

threw one inning to close it out, and he recorded two strikeouts.

Peyton Winter went 4-5 for three RBIs, he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Luke Dingmann went 4-6 with a home run for two RBIs, and he scored four runs. Jackson Peter went 3-7 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Gavin Kampsen went 3-6 for an RBI and scored four runs. Austin Dingmann went 2-5 with a home run for an RBI, he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Blaine Fischer went 1-5 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base, and a walk. Will VanBeck went 1-2 for an RBI, and he had a walk, and Derek Wiener went 1-4 with two walks, and he scored a run.

The Martins' starting pitcher was Brady Goebel. He threw two innings, he gave up

seven hits, six runs, and he recorded one strikeout. Alex Baumann threw four

innings; he gave up eight hits, two runs, and recorded one strikeout. Tanner

Arceneau threw 2 2/3 innings; he gave up six hits, seven runs, three walks, and

recorded two strikeouts. Scott Lieser threw 1/3 inning, he gave up two walks, and

he recorded one strikeout.

The Martins' offense was led by Tate Winter, who went 2-3 with a home run and a

double for three RBIs, and he scored two runs. Kurt Schlangen went 2-4 with a

double for an RBI, and Bryan Schlangen went 2-4 with a walk, and he scored a run.

Alex Baumann went 1-5 with a double for an RBI, and Brady Goebel went 2-3 with a

walk and scored a run. Kyle Lieser went 1-5 with a double, and he scored a

run. Nolan Reuter went 1-4, and Carter Thelen was credited with an RBI.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 8 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 7

The Joes out-hit the Black Sox twelve to eleven, including four doubles. Their

starting pitcher was Lukas Nyberg. He threw three innings, he gave up four hits,

four runs, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts. Isaac Benesh threw four

innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, and recorded five

strikeouts.

The Joe's offense was led by Lukas Theisen, who went 2-4 with a double for three

RBIs, a walk, and he scored a run. Hunter Blommer went 3-4 with a double for

two RBIs, and he scored a run. Tanner Blommer went 2-4 with a double for an RBI,

he was hit by a pitch, and he scored two runs. Lukas Nyberg went 2-2 with a

double for an RBI. He had two walks, and he scored a run. Craig Hern went 1-4, and

he scored two runs. Andrew Karls and Josh Tinklenberg both went 1-4, and Sam

Schneider had a walk.

The Black Sox starting pitcher was Dominic Ritter. He threw three innings, he

gave up four hits, one run, and three walks. Carter Williams threw 3 2/3 innings.

He gave up eight hits, seven runs, and one walk.

The Black Sox offense was led by Jared Laudenbach, who went 4-4 with a home

run and a double for five RBIs. Carter Williams went 1-4 with a double for an RBI,

and he scored two runs. Dominic Ritter went 3-3 with a double, and he scored two

runs. Mason Tautges went 2-4 with a double, and he scored two runs.

Ben Millard went 1-2 with a walk, and Addi Dobowey was hit by a pitch, and he

scored a run.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 10 ELK RIVER LUMBERJACKS 0

The Stone Poneys outhit the Lumberjacks eight to four, including a home run and

a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher was Brayden Simones, who threw five

innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one walk, and he recorded seven

strikeouts. Jalen Vorpahl closed it out with two innings of relief. He gave up one

hit, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys' offense was led by Dan O’Connell, who went 1-3 for three RBIs and

Parker Schultz went 1-3 with a home run for an RBI. Chicho Lizarraga went 1-2 for a

RBI, he had two stolen bases, two walks, and he scored two runs. Shawn Lindsey

went 1-1 with a double for two RBIs, and Liam Moreno went 1-3 for an RBI; he was

hit by a pitch, and he scored two runs. Miles Simonsen went 1-3, and he scored a

run. Brayden Simones went 1-3 with a double, and he scored a run. And Cayden

Behrmann had a stolen base and a walk.

The Lumberjacks starting pitcher was Myles Hanson. He threw five innings, he

gave up five hits, five runs, one walk, and he recorded eight strikeouts. Colin

Lindgren threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up three hits, four runs, one walk, and

recorded two strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks' offense was led by Ben Sinclair, who went 1-2 with a double, and Jeff

Brooks was hit by a pitch, and Will Ambrose had a walk. Andrew Palm, Bryan

Gerbers and Jacob Mitchell all went 1-3.

SRR CYCLONES 9 ALBERTVILE ANGLERS 4

The Cyclones were out-hit by the Anglers nine to seven, including one double and

seven walks. Their starting pitcher was Terrance Moody. He threw three innings,

gave up two hits, one run, two walks, and recorded four strikeouts. Griffin

Rothstein threw six innings; he gave up seven hits, three runs, and recorded

eight strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Dom Mathies, who went 1-4 for three RBIs and

Terrance Moody went 1-4 with a double for an RBI, he had a stolen base, a walk,

and he scored two runs. Owen Gales went 1-2 for an RBI. He had two walks, and he

scored a run, and Dakota Banks was credited with an RBI. He was hit by a pitch,

had a walk, and scored a run. Ben Rothstein went 2-5, and he scored a run and

Carter Riedeman was hit by a pitch. Luke Pakalbe and 1-4 with a walk, and he

scored two runs, Shea Koster went 1-4 with a walk, and he scored a run, and

Vince Mavn had a walk, and he scored a run.

The Anglers' starting pitcher was Ethan Knutson. He threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave

up five hits, seven runs, four walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. James Frey

threw 3 1/3 innings; he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks, and recorded

six strikeouts.

The Anglers' offense was led by Eric Fouquette, who went 2-4 with a double,

had a stolen base, a walk, and scored a run. Gabe Nathe went 2-4 with a triple,

and he scored two runs. Jacob Dinkel went 1-2 for an RBI, and he had a walk.

James Fry went 1-5, and he scored a run, and Nick Dinkel was credited with an RBI.

Ethan Knutson went 1-4, and Jordan Schlueter was hit by a pitch.

NLS TWINS 9 NORWAY LAKE SUNBURG LAKERS 2

The Twins out-hit the Lakers nine to five, including two doubles and a triple. Their

starting pitcher was Jeff Salonek, who threw seven innings to earn the win. He

gave up three hits, one run, five walks, and he recorded four strikeouts.

Payton Kelsey threw two innings; he gave up two hits, one run, two walks, and he

recorded a strikeout.

The Twins' offense was led by Nolan Johnson, who went 2-3 with a triple for two

RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had stolen bases, one walk, and he scored two

runs. Hunter Magnuson went 1-3 for two RBIs, and he was hit by a pitch, and Jake

Rambow went 1-2 for an RBI, and he was hit twice by a pitch. Aiden Paulson went

2-3 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Logan Fagerlie was credited

with an RBI, and he had a stolen base. Jordan Ellingson went 1-3 with a double, two

walks, and he scored two runs, and Dalton Rambow went 1-1. Mike Danielson

went 1-4, Payton Kelsey was hit by a pitch, Rylan Shimek scored two runs, Ben

Kelset scored a run, Easton Munsterman and Abram Nelson both had a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Jared Cortez. He threw two innings, he

gave up five hits, four runs, two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Luke

Ruter threw two innings; he gave up one hit, four runs, two walks, and

recorded two strikeouts. Evan Zimmer threw two innings; he gave up two hits

and one run. Jaiden Henjum threw two innings; he gave up one hit, two runs,

two walks, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers' offense was led by Jordan Henjum and Kyler Payne, both of whom went 1-4. Jared Cortez went 1-4 with a walk, and he scored a run, and Hunter Engelke went

1-3 with a walk. Logan Rudningen was credited with an RBI, and he was hit by a

pitch; Luke Ruter went 1-2; he was hit three times by a pitch. Weston Gjerde

was credited with an RBI, Travis Engelke had two walks, Evan Zimmer, Luke

Jeseritz and Karen Helgeson all had a walk.

REGAL EAGLES 7 WATKINS CLIPPERS 2

The Eagles out-hit the Clippers nine to five, including a home run and two

doubles. Their starting pitcher was Jordan Wosmek. He threw five innings, he

gave up four hits, two runs, two walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Chi

Schneider threw four innings; he gave up one hit, two walks, and recorded six

strikeouts.

The Eagles' offense was led by Chi Schneider, who went 1-2 with a home run for four

RBIs and Jordan Wosmek went 1-2 with a double for an RBI. Derek Dengerud

went 2-4 for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Grant Paffrath went 1-4 for an RBI,

and he scored a run. Nate Meyer went 2-4 with a double, and he scored a run.

Gabe Rohman and T. Kemen both were hit by a pitch, and each scored a run.

Bennet Schultz and Aedan Andresen both went 1-4.

The Clippers' starting pitcher was Dustin Kramer. He threw eight innings, he gave

up nine hits, seven runs, and he recorded two strikeouts. Kevin Kramer threw one

inning; he recorded one strikeout.

The Clippers' offense was led by Carter Block, who went 1-4 for an RBI and

Brenden Ashton went 2-4. Kevin Kramer went 1-3 with a double, a walk, and he

scored a run, and Dan Berg went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored a run. Max

Geislinger was hit by a pitch, Landon Neiman and Myles Dziengel both had a

walk.

ST. WENDELL SAINTS 13 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 2

The Saints out-hit the Black Sox twelve to six, including a home run and one

double. Their starting pitcher was Nathan Psyck, who threw a complete game to

earn the win. He gave up five singles, two runs, two walks, and he recorded

twelve strikeouts.

The Saints' offense was led by Tanner Reis, who went 3-5 with a home run for five

RBIs, he had a stolen base, a walk, and he scored four runs. Brody Vlik went 1-2

for two RBIs and a walk, and Carter Voss was credited with an RBI, and he had a

walk. Peter Schumer went 2-4 with two walks, and he scored a run, and Rolando

Ramos had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, he had a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a

run. Austin Dickmann went 2-3 with a double and a walk, and Tyler Huls went 1-2

and he scored two runs. Will Ethen went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch, he had two

stolen bases, two walks, and he scored a run. Logan Harren was hit by a pitch, he

had a stolen base, one walk, and he scored three runs. Jake Ethen went 2-4, he

was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Chase Lyon had a walk, and he scored a

run, and Zach Cekalla had a walk.

The Black Sox starting pitcher was Kaden Tautges. He threw six innings, he gave

up seven hits, six runs, five walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Carter

Neuschwander threw three innings; he gave up five hits, seven runs, six walks,

and recorded five strikeouts.

The Black Sox offense was led by Mason Tautges, who went 2-3 with a walk and

Dominic Ritter went 2-4, and he scored a run. Jared Laudenbach went 1-4, and he

scored a run. Addi Dobowey went 1-4, Carter Neuschwander scored a run, and

Ben Millard had a walk.

ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 3 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 0

The Gussies out-hit the Hawks nine to six, including two doubles.

Their starting pitcher was Truman Toenjes, who threw a complete

game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two walks, and he recorded

eleven strikeouts.

The Gussies' offense was led by Nate Laudenbach, who went 2-3 for a

RBIs, he was hit twice by a pitch, and he scored a run. Aaron Voigt

went 1-4 with a double for an RBI, and Truman Toenjes went 1-4 with a

RBI. Sean Kenning went 3-4, and Trey Toenjes went 1-4. Aaron Furth

went 1-4 with a double, and he scored a run. Alan Schmidt had a walk,

and Nevin Bloom scored a run.

The Hawks' starting pitcher, Ben Arendt, threw nine innings. He

gave up nine hits, three runs, two walks, and he recorded seven

strikeouts.

The Hawks' offense was led by Wyatt Moehrle, who went 3-4 and had a

stolen base, and Riley Geislinger went 1-3 with a double, and he was

hit by a pitch. Carter Scheeler and Tripp McCann both went 1-4 with

a stolen base, Jordan Abbott and Jackson Geislinger both had a

walk.

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