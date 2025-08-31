MINNESOTA STATE AMATEUR BASEBALL TOURNEY

HOSTED BY: Hutchinson, Glencoe, Gaylord, and Brownton

(Saturday, August 30th)

Hanska Lakers 13, Farming Flames 9

The Lakers defeated the Flames to advance to the state semifinals; they were out-hit twelve to eleven and were aided by eleven walks. Aaron Portner threw 6 1/3 innings; he gave up seven hits, six runs, three walks, and had two strikeouts. A draftee from the St. James Athletics, Connor Jones, threw 2 2/3 innings; he gave up five hits, three runs, and one walk.

Their offense was led by Chris Knowles, he went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double for three RBIs, two walks and he scored three runs. Tanner Olson went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, and Kevin Larson went 3-for-4 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored three runs. Brock Wellman went 1-for-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Jake Finstad went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Sawyer Olson went 1-for-5, and he scored a run. Sam Knowles went 1-for-4 with a walk, Derek Will had four walks and he scored three runs, and Brady Mosenden had a walk and he scored a run.

For Farming New Munich, draftee Ty Reller threw 4 2/3 innings; he gave up eight hits, five runs, four walks, and recorded nine strikeouts. Dalton Thelen threw 2 1/3 innings; he gave up two hits, four runs, six walks, and had five strikeouts. Robert Schleper threw one inning; he gave up one hit, one run, and one walk

Their offense was led by Josh Becker, who went 1-for-2 for an RBI, and Isaac Nett went 2-for-3 and scored two runs. Ethan Navratil went 2-for-5, and he scored a run and Adam Winkels went 2-for-5 and scored a run. Tylor Schroeder went 1-for-3 with two walks, and he scored a run and Drew Cramlet went 1-for-3 with two walks and he scored a run. Bennett Hylla had a walk, an RBI, and he scored a run. Cameron Miller went 2-for-4 and scored a run, and Cody Fourre went 1-for-3 and scored a run.

Nisswa Lightning 3, Cold Spring Springers 1

The Lightning defeated the Springers to advance to the state semifinals. They out-hit them nine to seven, including a home run and a pair of doubles. Blaine Hardy threw eight innings; he gave up six hits, one run, and had five strikeouts. Draftee from Buckman Ben Thoma threw three innings; he gave up a hit, one walk, and he had four strikeouts in this eleven-inning battle.

Their offense was led by Nate DeChaine went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, and he was hit by a pitch. Drew Boland went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI. He was hit by a pitch, Chris Pederson went 1-for-4 with a double, and Spencer Flaten went 1-for-5. Sam Peterson went 1-for-5 and Matt Casperson went 1-for-4.

Phil Bray, a draftee from Isanti, threw eleven innings; he gave up nine hits, three runs, and he recorded nine strikeouts. Their offense was led by Brady Schafer, who went 2-for-4 with a triple for an RBI, and Brad Olson went 2-for-5 and scored a run. Joe Dempsey went 2-for-4, Brian Hansen went 1-for-5, and Jeron Terres had a stolen base.

New Ulm Brewers 1, Foley Lumberjacks 0

The Brewers defeated the Lumberjacks, out-hitting them six to four to advance to the state semifinals in this ten-inning battle. Ethan Stade threw nine innings; he gave up four hits, two walks, and recorded seventeen strikeouts. Mitch Bockenstedt threw one inning; he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Cole Ranweiler, who went 1-for-4 for an RBI, and Justin Hoffman went 2-for-5. Ayden Jensen went 1-for-3 with a walk, and Wade French went 1-for-4. Colten Schafer went 1-for-3, Lucas Seuss had a walk and scored a run, and Tate Becker had a walk.

For Foley Logan Winkelman threw eight innings; he gave up five hits, two walks, and he recorded seventeen strikeouts. Trey Emmerich threw two innings; he gave up one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Their offense was led by Noah Winkelman, who went 3-for-4, and Drew Beier went 1-for-4. Lukas Olson and Chuck Hackett both had a walk.

Lesueur Braves 6, Regal Eagles 2

The Braves defeated the Eagles to advance to the state semifinals; they out-hit them eleven to four, and they were aided by six walks. Logan Feeney threw seven innings; he gave up two hits, one run, four walks, and recorded eight strikeouts. Ethan Hoffman threw two innings, gave up one run, two walks, and had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Mitch Casperson, who went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for two RBIs, a walk, and scored two runs. Burke Nesbit went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, and Tyler Pengilly went 2-for-4 for an RBI. Peyton Telljohn went 1-for-3 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run, and Cole Pengilly went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Bryce Novak went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run, and Charlie Weick went 1-for-4.

For Regal, Gabe Rohman threw 6 2/3 innings; he gave up ten hits, six runs, one walk, and recorded five strikeouts. Brayden Skindelien threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up one hit, two walks, and had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Shane Rademacher, who went 1-for-4 with a double, and he scored a run, and Jordan Beier went 1-for-1 for an RBI. Brayden Skindelien went 2-for-3 with a walk, and Bennett Schultz had a walk and an RBI. Jordan Wosmek had three walks, and he scored a run, and Luke Knutsen had a walk.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

