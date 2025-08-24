MINNESOTA STATE AMATEUR BASEBALL TOURNEY

HOSTED BY: Hutchinson, Glencoe, Gaylord, and Brownton

Cold Spring Springers 4, Red Wing Aces 1

(Saturday, August 23rd)

The Springers defeated the Aces in their 2nd round state tournament; they out-hit them six to four, including two home runs and a double. Lefty draftee from Isanti Phil Bray threw eight innings; he gave up four hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded ten strikeouts. Eli Emerson threw two innings; he gave up a walk and had two strikeouts. The Springers put up three runs in the top of the tenth inning to earn the win.

Their offense was led by Brady Schafer went 2-for-4 with two huge home runs for three RBIs, and he was hit by a pitch. Drew Bulson went 2-for-5 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run. Drew VanLoy went 1-for-3, and he was hit by a pitch, and Brady Klehr went 1-for-4 with a walk. Brian Hansen, Brad Olson, Cal Heying, and Jeron Terres all went 1-for-5.

For Red Wing, Andrew Ball threw eight innings, he gave up two hits, one walk, and he recorded two six strikeouts. No. 6 threw 4 1/3 innings; he gave up eight hits, four runs, and had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Zach Harding went 2-for-5, and Dixon Irwin had a walk and an RBI. Reid Hartman went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run, and Adam Thygeson went 1-for-4. Nick Azar had a walk, Reese Trip was hit by a pitch, and Tyler Rodgers was hit by a pitch.

Cold Spring Springers vs. Nisswa Lightning

(Saturday, AUGUST 30th/4:00 @ Brownton

Farming Flames 2, Cologne Hollanders 1

(Friday, August 23rd)

The Flames defeated the Hollanders to advance to the next weekend of the state tournament; they out-hit them nine to four. Lefty draftee Ty Reller from New Munich threw nine innings; he gave up four hits, one run, and he recorded fifteen strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Adam Winkels went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, and Will Mergen went 2-for-5 and scored a run. Ethan Navratil went 1-for-3 with two walks and scored a run, and Isaac Nett went 1-for-4 with a walk. Tylor Schroeder went 1-for-4, Drew Cramlet and 1-for-4 Bennet Hylla went 1-for-2, and Cody Fourre had a walk.

For Cologne, David Solfelt threw 8 1/3 innings; he gave up nine hits, two runs, four walks, and had five strikeouts. Their offense was led by Carter Clemenson went 1-for-3 with a double, and Ben Schaefers had an RBI. Kyle Pioski and Tim Swanson both went 1-for-3, and Joey Lilya went 1-for-4 and scored a run.

Farming Flames vs. Hanska Lakers

(Saturday August 23rd/1:30 @ Brownton)

Glencoe Brewers 10, Paynesville Pirates 3

(Saturday, August 23rd)

The Brewers defeated the Pirates in the second round of the state tournament; they out-hit them thirteen to six, including a home run, a triple, and a double. Ty Christenson, a draftee from Belle Plaine, threw six innings; he gave up two hits, one run, one walk, and he had two strikeouts. Hunter Hoen, a draftee from St. Peter, threw 1 1/3 innings. He gave up three hits, two runs, and had one strikeout. Kaeden Guida threw 4 2/3 innings; he gave up a hit, two walks, and recorded eight strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Teddy Peterson went 2-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs, a walk, scored two runs, and had two stolen bases. Korey Johnson went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Jake Christianson went 2-for-4 with a triple for an RBI, three walks, and he scored two runs. Carter Raschmeier went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI, two walks, and he scored a run. Nathan Lithuanian went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, a stolen base, and he scored a run. Spencer Lilienthal went 2-for-5 with a walk, and he scored a run, and Cullen Hoffman went 1-for-1 for two RBIs and he scored a run.

For Paynesville, Austin VerSteeg, a draftee from Starbuck, threw six innings; he gave up four hits, three runs, four walks, and had four strikeouts. Jared Cortez, draftee from Norway Lake/Sunburg, threw five innings; he gave up six hits, three runs, three walks, and had a strikeout. Sam Oehrlein threw 1/3 of an inning; he gave up two hits and two runs.

Their offense was led by Grayson Fuchs, who went 1-for-5 with a double for an RBI and a stolen base. Reed Johnson went 2-for-5 with a stolen base, and he scored a run. Grady Fuchs went 1-for-5 and scored a run, and Drew Tangen went 1-for-5. Griffin Bjerke went 1-for-4 and scored a run, and Sam Oehrlein had a stolen base and two walks.

Roseau Royals 7, Opole Bears 6

(Saturday, August 23rd)

The Royals defeated the Bears in the 2nd round state tournament, they out hit them ten to eight, including a pair of home runs and three doubles. Isaac Wensloff threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, one run, and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Clay Erickson, a draftee from Nimrod, threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up five hits, five runs, and one walk, and Tyler Bjerk threw 1/3 of an inning.

Their offense was led by Aaron Wensloff, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for two RBIs, and he scored two runs. Cooper Flaig went 2-for-5 with a home run, a walk, and he scored a run, and Alex Wensloff went 3-for-3 with a double. Tyler Bjerk went 2-for-3 with a walk and scored two runs, and Nathan Vall went 2-for-4 with a stolen base. Isaac Wensloff went 1-for-4 with a double and a walk, and Cody Otto scored a run.

For Opole, Tate Lang threw five innings; he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk, and recorded five strikeouts. Sam Butler threw two innings; he gave up three hits, two runs, and had three strikeouts. Zach Ehnstrom, a draftee from Aiktin, threw one inning; he gave up two hits, one run, and one walk.

Their offense was led by Brodi Huls went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, a stolen base, and scored a run, and Luke Bieniek went 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Masyn Patrick went 2-for-5 with a triple and a double for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Jordan Schmitz went 1-for-3 and scored a run. Isiah Folsom went 1-for-4, and Tate Lange had a walk and scored a run.

Air Freight Unlimited 5, Moorhead Mudcats 3

(Saturday, August 23rd)

The Unlimited defeated the Mudcats in their 2nd round state tournament game; they out-hit them eight to seven. Nick Morreal threw six innings; he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded six strikeouts. Garrett Spikes threw three innings; he gave up four hits, one run, and had one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Jon Fenton, who went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, a walk, and a stolen base, and Tavier Simmons went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Edwin Gray went 1-for-3, and Matthew Enck went 1-for-4 with a walk, and he scored a run. Garrett Spikes went 2-for-4 and scored a run, and Charlie Bartholomew went 1-for-5 and scored a run.

For the Mudcats, Jacoby Nold threw six innings; he gave up eight hits, five runs, three walks, and had four strikeouts. Dylan Inniger threw two innings; he had two strikeouts, and Gavin Quade threw one inning; he gave up a walk and had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by David Dorsey went 2-for-4 for an RB, and Thomas Horan went 1-for-4. Carter Heinsch went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base, and he scored a run. Caiden Kjelstrom went 1-for-4 and scored two runs; Thomas Horan and Tanner Nowacki both went 1-for-4.

Raymond Rockets 6, St. Stephen Steves 2

(Saturday, August 23rd)

The Rockets defeated the Steves in their 2nd round state tournament game; they each collected ten hits. Dreyer Herman threw four innings; he gave up five hits, one walk, and had four strikeouts. Esau Nelson threw 3 2/3 innings; he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk, and had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Eli Nelson went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, and he scored a run. John Sawatzky went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and Brett Swanson went 2-for-3 with a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run. Tyler Steen went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly, and he scored two runs, and Noah Kloss went 2-for-4. Brady Kienitz went 2-for-5 and scored a run, Caleb Ditmarson was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run, and Cooper Dack had a walk.

For the Steves, Matt Tautges, a draftee from Buckman, threw six innings; he gave up seven hits, four runs, and recorded seven strikeouts. Jack Greenlun threw one inning, he gave up a walk, a hit, two runs, one walk, and he had two strikeouts. Jake Kapphahn, a draftee from Sobieski, threw one inning; he gave up two hits, one walk, and had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Charlie Kent, who went 2-for-4 for an RBI, and Zach Fuecker went 2-for-5 with a double. Cole Fuecker went 1-for-4 for an RBI and a walk, and Joe Tulhosky went 2-for-3; he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Derek Durant went 1-for-3 with a walk and scored a run, Matt Meyer went 1-for-5, and Jake Schlonka went 1-for-5.

