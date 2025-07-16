ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The City of St. Paul will come together on Saturday to honor a Minnesota sports great. The Dave Winfield Legacy Celebration will pay tribute to the Major League Baseball and Twins Legend, and Minnesota native. The ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. at Toni Stone Stadium in St. Paul.

What Will All Be Taking Place at the Ceremony?

The event is to celebrate the hometown hero and the city's rich baseball heritage. There will be speeches from city leaders, the Twins' Dave St. Peter, Dave Winfield himself, and family members. There will also be an unveiling of planned improvements and renovations for Toni Stone Stadium. The public is invited to attend.

