Yogi Berra once famously said, "It's like deja vu all over again." Minnesota Twins fans might be thinking along those lines as the 2026 season starts, after the 2025 fire sale that saw the team dump 10 players, including several key relief pitchers.

Or is it like in the 1989 movie Major League, where when the Cleveland Indians (now the Guardians) break camp, Cleveland fans in the flick can be heard muttering, who are these guys?

The Twins have rebuilt before.

Twins fans have gone through similar situations in the past. Like in 1982, when the now-famous rookie class of Kent Hrbek, Gary Gaetti, Tom Brunansky, Frank Viola, Tim Laudner, and Randy Bush broke camp with the team. All six players would contribute to the 1987 World Series-winning team.

Then there was the now-famous in Minnesota "Get to Know'Em" marketing campaign from 2001 and 2002. The campaign challenged fans to get to know up-and-coming players like Corey Koskie, Christian Guzman, Luis Rivas, Torii Hunter, Eddie Guardado, Michael Cuddyer, and dared fans to spell Doug Mientkiewicz.

New names and faces make up a good chunk of the 2026 roster.

So, as we start the 2026 season, you may not know or recognize many of the names on Derek Shelton's squad, like Mick Abel, Cody Laweryson, Anthony Banda, Taj Bradley, Victor Caratini, Tristan Gray, or James Outman, but maybe one day you will.

Check out the Gallery below of Managers for the Minnesota Twins and how they fared running the club.

History of Minnesota Twins' Managers Everyone knows Tom Kelly managed the Twins to their only two World Series Titles, but have you ever wondered who the most successful Twins' Managers were? Check out the history of managers for the Minnesota Twins below, along with their records.

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