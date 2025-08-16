MINNESOTA STATE AMATEUR BASEBALL TOURNEY

HOSTED BY: Hutchingson, Glencoe, Gaylord, and Brownton

Sartell Muskies 3, Elko Express 1

(Friday, August 15th)

The Muskies defeated the Elko Express in the state quarters; they out-hit them eight to one, including a base-loaded clearing double. Veteran Lefty John Schumer threw a gem; he threw a complete game, nine innings, he gave up five hits, one run, one walk, and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jace Otto, who went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, and Ethan Carlson went 1-for-4 and scored a run. Andrew Deters, Gavin Schulte, and Levi Lampert all went 1-for-4 and each scored a run. Jacob Merrill and Austin Hendricks went 1-for-3.

Jake Petricka threw eight innings, giving up eight hits, three runs, and recording six strikeouts. Easton Richter went 1-for-4 with a home run for an RBI and TJ. Evanson went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk. Ross Baster, Jake Miller, and C. Blasting all went 1-for-3.

SUNDAY 11:00 @ Gaylord, the Sartell Muskies will take on the Chaska Cubs

Paynesville Pirates 6, Lamberton Long Sox 5

(Friday, August 15th)

The Pirates won their first round state tournament vs. the Long Sox; they out-hit them nine to six, and they were aided by seven walks. Austin DerSteeg, a Starbucks Star draftee, threw seven innings, giving up six hits, five runs, one walk, and he recorded ten strikeouts. Sam Oehrlein closed it out the two innings; he had two walks and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Garrett Leusink went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, two walks, and he scored a run. Grayson Fuchs went 2-for-5 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Sam Oehrlein went 2-for-3, with a walk, a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Griffin Bjerke had an RBI and a walk, and Luke Johnson went 1-for-4 with a walk and scored a run. Grady Fuchs went 1-for-4 with a walk, and Rick Hendrickson went 1-for-2 with a walk and scored a run. Spencer Eisenbraun went 1-for-4, and Griffin Bjerk had an RBI and a walk.

Eli Feest threw 4 2/3 innings; he gave up eight hits, five runs, five walks, and he recorded eight strikeouts. Auityn Vold threw four innings; he gave up a hit, one run, two walks, and he recorded seven strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jake Wohl went 1-for-4 with a home run for an RBI, and Will Carslon went 2-for-4 for two RBIs. Hudson Jenniges had an RBI, and Josh Altermatt went 1-for-2 with two walks and scored two runs. Neil Eichten went 1-for-4 and scored a run, Isaac Jenniges went 1-for-4, and Luke Willhite had a walk and scored a run.

Saturday 11:00 @ Brownton: Paynesville Pirates vs. To be determined

Pierz Brewers 4, Luxemburg Brewers 1

(Friday, August 15th)

The Brewers defeated the Brewers in their first round state tournament game; they were out-hit eight to five, including one home run and two doubles. Peter Schommer threw 6 1/3 innings; he gave up eight hits, one run, and a walk. Gunner Wicklund threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up a walk and had two strikeouts. Brayden Haberman had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Gunner Wicklund went 1-for-3 with a home run for an RBI and a walk, and Phillip Zynda went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI. Michael Nezerka went 1-for-3 with two RBIs, and Preston Veith went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, and he scored two runs. Ryan Stuckmayer had a stolen base, and he scored a run, and Rylee Rausch had a walk and a stolen base.

Reed Pfannenstein threw nine innings; he gave up five hits, four runs, three walks, and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Jordan Picka went 3-for-4 with a walk, and he scored a run, and Tyler Stang went 2-for-4 with a double. Derrick Orth went 1-for-3 for an RBI, and he was hit by a pitch. Jake Stalboerger went 1-for-4, and Reed Pfannenstein had a walk.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Darius Rucker at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2025. Darius Rucker brought his "Carolyn's Boy Tour" to the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park on a hot/steamy July night in 2025. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Warren Zeiders at the Ledge Amphitheater Warren Zeiders brought his "Relapse, Lies, & Betrayal Tour" to the Ledge Amphitheater along with special guest Wesko. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt