AUSTIN (WJON News) -- Would you eat them with a goat, would you eat them on a boat? Dr. Seuss famously asked those words over 60 years ago, and now Hormel Foods wants to know if you will eat Green Eggs and SPAM? The Austin, Minnesota-based company has teamed up with Dr. Seuss Enterprises to offer a limited edition Green Eggs and SPAM twin pack.

Where can you get the can and why are they making it?

The limited edition can, available exclusively at Wal-Mart, features collectible can artwork and is a tribute to generations of fans who have imagined their own versions of Green Eggs & SPAM. Hormel Director of American Licensing, Jimeka Brussard, says the iconic book was written using just 50 words, and they think the 51st word would have been SPAM, and the company can't wait to see what kind of dishes fans come up with. Fans can visit the SPAM website to get an official Green Eggs and SPAM recipe, too. The beloved book, Green Eggs and Ham, will celebrate its 65th Anniversary on August 12th.

