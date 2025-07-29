Hormel And Dr. Seuss Team Up For A Tasty Twist
AUSTIN (WJON News) -- Would you eat them with a goat, would you eat them on a boat? Dr. Seuss famously asked those words over 60 years ago, and now Hormel Foods wants to know if you will eat Green Eggs and SPAM? The Austin, Minnesota-based company has teamed up with Dr. Seuss Enterprises to offer a limited edition Green Eggs and SPAM twin pack.
Where can you get the can and why are they making it?
The limited edition can, available exclusively at Wal-Mart, features collectible can artwork and is a tribute to generations of fans who have imagined their own versions of Green Eggs & SPAM. Hormel Director of American Licensing, Jimeka Brussard, says the iconic book was written using just 50 words, and they think the 51st word would have been SPAM, and the company can't wait to see what kind of dishes fans come up with. Fans can visit the SPAM website to get an official Green Eggs and SPAM recipe, too. The beloved book, Green Eggs and Ham, will celebrate its 65th Anniversary on August 12th.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Little Falls Schools Make Tough Call To Close Randall Elementary
- New Paynesville Liquor Store Promises More Space And Variety
- Superintendent Rivard Reflects On A Fantastic First Year
- Fireworks Light Up St. Cloud On A Humid Independence Day [PHOTOS]
- Big Changes On The Way For Little Falls Arts Fair
- Turnpike Troubadours Light Up The Ledge Amphitheater [GALLERY]
If You Grew Up in the '70s and '80s, These Foods Were Super Fancy
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
RANKED: Your Favorite Childhood Bubble Gums
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S.
Gallery Credit: Stacker