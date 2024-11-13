Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Will Feature A Minnesota Float

WILLMAR (WJON News) -- A Minnesota company will have its float in the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade again this year. Jennie-O turkey brand, a subsidiary of Hormel Foods, will have its Jennie-O Big Turkey Spectacular float in the parade for the 5th straight year.

Soul Train Awards 2023 - Show Aaron J. Thorton, Getty Images loading...

Grammy award-winning artist, producer, and songwriter T-Pain will be on the float performing a mash-up of his #1 hits too. T-Pain says he can't wait to make his debut in the Macy's parade on the Jennie-O float and he has some surprises up his sleeves. Jennie-O Big Turkey Spectacular float is 36 feet long, 25 feet wide, and 24 feet tall with an advanced motion-activated top hat that will reveal a surprise to viewers.

Get our free mobile app

Macy's Hosts Its Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade In New York Stephanie Keith, Getty Images loading...

Senior Brand Manager Kim Anderson says Jennie-O is honored to be a part of the parade for the 5th year and it is an exciting time of year for their brand. The 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on Thursday, November 28th on NBC and stream on Peacock.

91st Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Dia Dupasupil, Getty Images loading...

Macy's Hosts Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade Yana Paskova, Getty Images loading...

Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade Held In New York Stephanie Keith, Getty Images loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

TOP 10: The best holiday TV specials of all time, ranked

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Thanksgiving movies of all time