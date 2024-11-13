Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Will Feature A Minnesota Float

Macy&#8217;s Thanksgiving Day Parade Will Feature A Minnesota Float

WILLMAR (WJON News) -- A Minnesota company will have its float in the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade again this year. Jennie-O turkey brand, a subsidiary of Hormel Foods, will have its Jennie-O Big Turkey Spectacular float in the parade for the 5th straight year.

Grammy award-winning artist, producer, and songwriter T-Pain will be on the float performing a mash-up of his #1 hits too. T-Pain says he can't wait to make his debut in the Macy's parade on the Jennie-O float and he has some surprises up his sleeves. Jennie-O Big Turkey Spectacular float is 36 feet long, 25 feet wide, and 24 feet tall with an advanced motion-activated top hat that will reveal a surprise to viewers.

Senior Brand Manager Kim Anderson says Jennie-O is honored to be a part of the parade for the 5th year and it is an exciting time of year for their brand. The 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on Thursday, November 28th on NBC and stream on Peacock.

