Hormel Foods Announces A New SPAM Flavor

AUSTIN (WJON News) -- Austin, Minnesota's Hormel Foods has announced a new flavor of SPAM.

The limited edition Gochujang SPAM will be available exclusively at Costco Wholesale Warehouses in eight-packs while supplies last. The new flavor is inspired by the popular Korean condiment that combines spicy, sweet, smoky, and umami.

Get our free mobile app

037600373272 Hormel Foods loading...

Senior Brand Manager Jennesa Kinscher says Hormel wanted to create the new flavor to celebrate the love Korean-Americans have of SPAM and provide approachable heat that is still versatile. Gochujang is a fermented spicy red chili paste and is a staple ingredient in Korean cuisine.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Take a Look Around Bavarian Gardens in New Munich

See This Northern Minnesota House- Secluded and Stunning