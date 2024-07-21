WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The Ledge Amphitheater was the place to be on Saturday night. Jason Mraz helped fans dance the night away with his Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride Summer Tour.

People got to hear many of his top hits like "I'm Yours," "The Remedy (I Won't Worry)," and "I Won't Give Up." Fans could also scan a special QR Code at the event to win a signed copy of the show's playlist. Mraz has won Grammy awards for his albums "We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things." and "Love Is A Four Letter Word."

The fun continues at The Ledge with Thirty Seconds To Mars on Sunday, Legends of Country: Tributes to Garth Brooks & Johnny Cash on Wednesday, and Primus with Coheed & Cambria on Friday.

