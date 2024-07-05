Holiday Spirits Not Dampened By Early Start To Fireworks [PHOTOS]
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The chance for some rainy weather didn’t dampen the holiday spirits of those attending the St. Cloud fireworks show Thursday night. Hundreds turned out to watch the annual fireworks display at Hester and Wilson Parks.
At about 6:00 p.m. organizers decided to move up the start time for the fireworks from 10:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. to try to avoid the inclement weather. The forecast was for rain to move into the St. Cloud area around 8:30 p.m. and for it to pick up in intensity by 10:00 p.m. so the decision was made to start the show earlier.
A large crowd still turned out beforehand to take part in the festive atmosphere with people in costume, food trucks, and music. The show went off without a hitch and everyone was treated to a great display of fireworks. Those in attendance still enjoyed the show despite the earlier time and it not being fully dark out yet. The rain ended up not moving into the St. Cloud area until after 11:00 p.m.
