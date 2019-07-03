St. Cloud Ready for 73rd Annual Fireworks Show

ST. CLOUD -- Fireworks will light up the sky over St. Cloud again this year on the 4th of July. This year marks the 73rd consecutive year for St. Cloud's Fireworks celebration.

The show is scheduled to begin around 10:00 p.m., with the fireworks being shot off from a barge on the Mississippi River.

The St. Cloud Municipal Band will play their annual July 4th concert at 8:30 p.m. at Hester Park.

Organizers say there will be fun and educational activities, food vendors, and music in both Hester Park and Wilson Park starting at 2:00 p.m.