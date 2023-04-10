Memorial Planned for Longtime St. Cloud Fireworks Commissioner

Memorial Planned for Longtime St. Cloud Fireworks Commissioner

(Photo: Washburn-McReavy)

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Fireworks Committee is recognizing longtime Fireworks Commissioner Tom Richardson later this week.

The organization is holding a Community Open House in remembrance of Richardson Thursday. Richardson unexpectedly passed away on March 25th at the age of 65.

Get our free mobile app

Board Chair Jason Bernick says Tom's son Ryan, will be in attendance to share stories with the community.

The event will take place at Iron Street Distillery from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

According to his obituary, Tom intended to retire after the 2026 Fourth of July celebration, to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Bernick says the St. Cloud Fireworks Committee still plans to hold their annual fireworks display this year, thanks to the hard work already started by Richardson.

 

 

READ RELATED ARTICLES

 

Why do cats have whiskers? Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? And answers to 47 other kitty questions:

Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? Why do they have whiskers? Cats, and their undeniably adorable babies known as kittens, are mysterious creatures. Their larger relatives, after all, are some of the most mystical and lethal animals on the planet. Many questions related to domestic felines, however, have perfectly logical answers. Here’s a look at some of the most common questions related to kittens and cats, and the answers cat lovers are looking for.
Filed Under: st. cloud fireworks, Tom Richardson
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON