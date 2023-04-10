Memorial Planned for Longtime St. Cloud Fireworks Commissioner

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Fireworks Committee is recognizing longtime Fireworks Commissioner Tom Richardson later this week.

The organization is holding a Community Open House in remembrance of Richardson Thursday. Richardson unexpectedly passed away on March 25th at the age of 65.

Board Chair Jason Bernick says Tom's son Ryan, will be in attendance to share stories with the community.

The event will take place at Iron Street Distillery from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

According to his obituary, Tom intended to retire after the 2026 Fourth of July celebration, to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Bernick says the St. Cloud Fireworks Committee still plans to hold their annual fireworks display this year, thanks to the hard work already started by Richardson.

