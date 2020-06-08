St. Cloud July 4th Fireworks Moving to Alternate Location

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud 4th of July Fireworks show will go on, with some modifications.

The fireworks committee says a 2020 "Salute to July 4th" will include a brief and meaningful fireworks salute from an alternate location, a daytime aircraft flyover, an online virtual 'best of' St. Cloud area fireworks show, and an online educational tribute to the history of Independence Day.

St. Cloud area community members will be encouraged to look and listen from their doorsteps or backyard for the salute at 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 4th. You will learn which direction to look and listen shortly before 10:00 p.m. Saturday via area media outlets and social media.

There will be no organized Fireworks activities in Hester or Wilson Parks this year. No pyrotechnics will be launched from a barge on the Mississippi River. The changes are being made in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions on large gatherings.

2020 marks the 74th consecutive year St. Cloud area community members will celebrate Independence Day on the Fourth of July.

It is the longest running community wide event in St. Cloud.