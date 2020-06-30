4th of July F-16 Fighter Jet Flyover Set for St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Fireworks Committee has announced details of a flyover central St. Cloud Saturday as part of the "Salute to July 4th 2020".

Two F-16 Fighting Falcons from the Duluth-based 148th Fighter Wing of the Minnesota Air National Guard will make a low-level flyover of the Granite City at approximately 11:08 a.m.-11:13 a.m.

The fireworks committee says the day will include a brief and meaningful fireworks salute from an alternate location, an online virtual 'best of' St. Cloud area fireworks show, and an online educational tribute to the history of Independence Day.

St. Cloud area community members will be encouraged to look and listen from their doorsteps or backyard for the salute at 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 4th.

You will learn which direction to look and listen shortly before 10:00 p.m. Saturday via area media outlets and social media. There will be no organized Fireworks activities in Hester or Wilson Parks this year. No pyrotechnics will be launched from a barge on the Mississippi River.

The changes are being made in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions on large gatherings.