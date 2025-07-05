Fireworks Light Up St. Cloud On A Humid Independence Day [PHOTOS]
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The rain held off, and the muggy weather didn't stop people from taking in the fireworks show on the 4th. The 79th Annual St. Cloud Fireworks show had a day's worth of festivities at Wilson Park.
The St. Cloud Municipal Band got the music going at 3:30 p.m., and there was DJ Rock'n Rick, at 5:00 p.m., and the band Swamp Donkey from 7 to 10. Plus, a 21-gun salute by VFW Post 428, and patriotic music during the fireworks display.
All the organized activities were at Wilson Park this year, but hundreds still showed up at Hester Park to take in the fireworks show at 10:00 p.m. Check out photos of the fireworks below.
