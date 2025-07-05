Fireworks Light Up St. Cloud On A Humid Independence Day [PHOTOS]

Fireworks Light Up St. Cloud On A Humid Independence Day [PHOTOS]

Paul Habstritt, WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The rain held off, and the muggy weather didn't stop people from taking in the fireworks show on the 4th. The 79th Annual St. Cloud Fireworks show had a day's worth of festivities at Wilson Park.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...

The St. Cloud Municipal Band got the music going at 3:30 p.m., and there was DJ Rock'n Rick, at 5:00 p.m., and the band Swamp Donkey from 7 to 10. Plus, a 21-gun salute by VFW Post 428, and patriotic music during the fireworks display.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...

All the organized activities were at Wilson Park this year, but hundreds still showed up at Hester Park to take in the fireworks show at 10:00 p.m. Check out photos of the fireworks below.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Major US city skylines in photos, then and now

Stacker consulted photo archives and the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat to see how 15 U.S. city skylines evolved in the past century.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in

Stacker examined data from personal finance website WalletHub to determine the best lake towns to live in across the U.S.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: The 50 best small towns to raise a family in the U.S.

Looking for the best small towns to raise a family? Stacker compiled this list of the top 50 small towns in the United States using 2023 data from Niche.

Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz

Filed Under: 4th of july fireworks, fireworks, hester park, wilson park
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON