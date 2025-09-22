ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- People can take in a full day of music in St. Cloud on Sunday. Pal-A-Palooza will feature 10 bands and a potluck picnic in Wilson Park from 11:00 am until 10:00 pm. The event started as Jug-Fest in St. Joseph back in 2007, but went away during the pandemic. Organizer Ryan Unger brought the festival back last year and says everyone had missed it:

"We're starting it out super easy. Last year, we didn't hire anybody for anything, it was just bring your food if you have food so we didn't have to provide that, it was BYOB so bring that if you've got that and we got a bunch of bands to donate their time and play for free and so it's kind of running along that same thing this year."

He says each act plays for about 45 minutes, and then there is a 15-minute break in between to allow for teardown and setup. Unger says they try to bring in a wide array of bands, so there is a little something for everyone:

"We've got everything from single solo acoustic musicians to a 20-piece big band that will be there, and we've got rock, we've got punk, all sorts of stuff. It will be a lot of fun. Pretty much whatever you're into, you'll have a good time there."

Unger says Wilson Park is a great spot for Pal-A-Palooza because of all the free parking, large shelter, and playground for the kids. Pal-A-Palooza is free to attend, but they do ask people to bring a food item for the potluck and make a donation if able to help pay for next year's festival. See below for the full schedule of bands playing at Pal-A-Palooza.

BAND SCHEDULE

11:00 am - Jake Ehrlichman

Noon - Aksel Krafnick

1:00 pm - Chandler-Murphy

2:00 pm - Riverside Jazz Band

3:00 pm - John Larson

4:00 pm - Oh So Easy

5:00 pm - TJ Larum & the Ride

6:00 pm - Telestela

7:00 pm - Coax

8:00 pm - Wild Residence

9:00 pm - Gibby Hibbies

