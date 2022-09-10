“Space Walk” Raises Money, Makes Tails Wag in St. Cloud [PHOTOS]

ST. CLOUD -- Pets and their owners gathered in Wilson Park over the weekend for some out-of-this-world fun.

The Tri-County Humane Society held its 34th annual Companion Walk on Saturday. The walk serves as a major fundraiser for the shelter. Each year the event has a clever theme such as Woofstock, Bark to the Future, or Mardi Paws. This year’s theme was Space Walk.

Visitors and their furry companions could take a walk on the 5K course, participate in the silent auction, check out a variety of vendor booths featuring local businesses and artists, eat some lunch, or just enjoy some time out in the park. The silent auction runs through 8:00 p.m. Saturday online here.

The goal is to raise $50,000 to help fund the daily living expenses of the more than 4,000 animals at the humane society. The Tri-County Humane Society has been serving the people and animals of central Minnesota since 1974.

