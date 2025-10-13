Celebrate Adopt A Shelter Dog Month With TCHS’s Fun Deal

Tri-County Humane Society

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- People looking to adopt a dog can do so for a reduced cost at a local pet shelter in October. The Tri-County Humane Society is offering a reduction on the adoption fee of every dog or puppy all month long in observance of Adopt A Shelter Dog Month. TCHS says people looking to adopt will spin a wheel to learn what their deal is with adoption fees being reduced by as much as 50%. All cats 6 months or older are eligible to have their fee reduced as well by spinning the wheel.

How can I help without adopting a pet?

For those who want to help but are not looking to adopt, you can donate to "Make A Dog's Day" on October 22nd for "National Make A Dog's Day." For every $5 donated to TCHS on the 22nd, staff will give a dog at the shelter a pup cup and post a video of them enjoying the treat. People can donate online or stop in at the shelter to donate. Last year, Tri-County Humane Society placed over 1,200 dogs and puppies in new homes.

