ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It was a perfect day to take your dog for a walk and support a good cause on Saturday. The Tri-County Humane Society (TCHS) saw hundreds turn out for its annual Companion Walk at Wilson Park. The day featured vendors, games, crafts, and more.

TCHS Executive Director Marit Ortega says the companion walk is a crucial fundraiser for them:

"It is incredibly important for us, we are not funded by the government, so all of the fundraising we do is from community events, community support. We really appreciate all the people out there that are donating today and every day of the year, so it, it's important."

Marit says the companion walk was just over a mile, and their goal was to raise $50,000. She says they had the walk a week later, hoping for some cooler weather:

"That was definitely the thought process, and then of course it turns out to be one of the hotter weekends of September, so you know we'll see what we do next year but so far the weather is perfect."

Marit says they have six annual events throughout the year, including Santa Paws in November and their annual Gala. She says they are very grateful to the community for all their support. The 37th Annual Companion Walk took place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

