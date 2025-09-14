Community Comes Together For A Fun Day With Furry Pals [PHOTOS]

Community Comes Together For A Fun Day With Furry Pals [PHOTOS]

Paul Habstritt, WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It was a perfect day to take your dog for a walk and support a good cause on Saturday. The Tri-County Humane Society (TCHS) saw hundreds turn out for its annual Companion Walk at Wilson Park. The day featured vendors, games, crafts, and more.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

TCHS Executive Director Marit Ortega says the companion walk is a crucial fundraiser for them:

"It is incredibly important for us, we are not funded by the government, so all of the fundraising we do is from community events, community support. We really appreciate all the people out there that are donating today and every day of the year, so it, it's important."

Marit says the companion walk was just over a mile, and their goal was to raise $50,000. She says they had the walk a week later, hoping for some cooler weather:

"That was definitely the thought process, and then of course it turns out to be one of the hotter weekends of September, so you know we'll see what we do next year but so far the weather is perfect."

Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...

Marit says they have six annual events throughout the year, including Santa Paws in November and their annual Gala. She says they are very grateful to the community for all their support. The 37th Annual Companion Walk took place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

2025 Minnesota State Fair

The Great Minnesota Get Together is a rite of passage, and the first sign that summer is coming to an end. 2025 saw perfect weather for the entire 12-day run of the Minnesota State Fair.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Pantowners 50th Anniversary Car Show and Swap Meet

The St. Cloud Antique Auto Club or Pantowners held its 50th Annual Car Show & Swap Meet in 2025. It is one of the oldest car shows in Minnesota.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Beautiful Photos From Clemens Gardens

This weekend was a great one to get out and do something fun. I wanted to destress, so I drove over to Clemens Gardens for a nice stroll through the gardens. What a beautiful place it is. There are flowers everywhere, as well as fountains and statues. These photos only capture part of what's available to see, but in case you haven't had a chance to visit, now is a great time to view them, as everything is in full bloom. Take a look at some beautiful photos and then make a plan to take your own trip. All of your senses will thank you.

Gallery Credit: Photos by Kelly Cordes

 

 

 

 

Filed Under: companion walk, TCHS, tri county humane society
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON