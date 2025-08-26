Woofstock Promises A Day Of Fun For Pets And People
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You and your four-legged friends can step outside for some exercise, fun, and to help a good cause in September. The Tri-County Humane Society (TCHS) is holding its 37th Annual Companion Walk or Woofstock on Saturday, September 13th. Woofstock features a pet-friendly walk, kids' activities, vendors, exhibitors, and a costume contest for both pets and people.
Why is Woofstock later this year?
The Companion walk has traditionally been the first Saturday after Labor Day, but TCHS chose to push the event out a week in favor of cooler weather for the pets. Woofstock is free to attend, but participants are encouraged to collect pledges from friends, family, and co-workers to help raise funds for the Humane Society. Anyone who turns in pledges between 10 and 11 a.m. the day of the walk will be entered into a drawing for prizes. TCHS says Woofstock is a fun-filled day for all, but also one of its most important fundraisers for its animals. The 37th Annual Companion Walk takes place at Wilson Park in St. Cloud from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 13th.
