A Taste Of Summer Joy At The Benton County Fair [PHOTOS]
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Benton County Fair wrapped up on Sunday with an array of activities. There was the 4-H Horse Grand Entry Parade, an Interactive Bubble Zone, music from the Deputies, and Kat Blue, the Rodeo, and of course all the food and Midway Rides.
Fair Director Jody Prom says it was a great six days, and people had a wonderful time seeing all the new attractions:
"They loved it! We changed a lot down in the activity area, the Cottonwood Stage, we added the Bloody Mary Bar in the Beer Garden, rodeo is today in the Grand Stand, and we also had music bingo in the Beer Garden this year as well, so a lot of change going every year."
When will they start planning for 2026, and how many people attended?
Prom says they try to add new things every year, and they will start planning for next year's fair on Monday. The fair saw about 120,000 people attend over the six days. The 2026 Benton County Fair will take place from August 4th - 9th. Check out photos from the 2025 Benton County Fair below.
