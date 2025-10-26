ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids resident has been named to a state council. Governor Tim Walz has appointed Ma Elena Gutierrez of Sauk Rapids to the Minnesota Council on Latino Affairs. Her appointment officially starts on Wednesday and runs until January 4th, 2027. The Minnesota Council on Latino Affairs works for the implementation of economic, social, legal, and political equality for its constituents by advising and informing the state legislature and the governor's office in the legislative and policymaking process. The council has 11 members, one from each legislative district and three at-large seats. Gutierrez will represent District 6. She was one of 10 appointments announced by the Governor's office.

