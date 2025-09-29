ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A staple crop for Minnesota farmers now has its own week. Governor Tim Walz has declared September 29th through October 5th, 2025, as Soybean Week in Minnesota. The Governor made the announcement to help highlight the critical role soybean farmers play in Minnesota's economy and the growing challenges facing them due to new tariffs. Farmers are facing an increase in bankruptcies and reduced commodity prices due to recent federal trade policies.

China annually purchases about $13 billion in soybeans, but has stopped buying them in lieu of the tariffs and expanded its trade with South America. The Governor says the lack of sales is forcing many farmers to store crops longer, sell at reduced prices, or absorb added costs, leading to billions in lost sales. During Soybean Week, Governor Walz is encouraging Minnesotans to acknowledge the critical work of soybean farmers and support policies that protect agriculture.

