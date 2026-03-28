ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The first bills of the 2026 legislative session are now Minnesota law. Governor Tim Walz signed four bipartisan bills into law on Friday.

The four new laws include requiring drivers to stop at least 20 feet away from a school bus displaying flashing red lights, extends the timeline allowing lower-potency hemp edible products to be tested at qualified out of state facilities, directs $9 million from Strengthen Supportive Housing Program to recipients of the federal Continuum of Care Program, and repeals the prior state statute establishing Cesar Chavez Day in Minnesota.

Late civil rights leader Cesar Chavez is facing allegations of sexual abuse and rape against women and minors during the 1960s-70s, following a New York Times investigation.

Governor Walz says we will continue to celebrate the farm labor movement and the many people throughout history who have contributed to the improvement of farm working conditions, and he applauds the legislature for taking swift action.

The Governor declared March 31st as Farmworkers Day to continue recognizing the impact of agricultural workers.

The legislative session is on break through April 6 of Easter/Passover. The session will resume on April 7th and will continue until May 18th.

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