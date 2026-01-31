ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Central Minnesota business has been named a top company for international trade. Governor Tim Walz has picked Nova-Tech Engineering in Willmar as one of five Minnesota Companies receiving the Governor's International Trade Awards (GITA)for leadership in global trade and investment. The award recognizes companies for extraordinary progress and success in exports to foreign markets, and honors foreign-owned companies that have made significant economic contributions through their investments in the state.

It is the 40th Anniversary of the International Trade Awards

Governor Walz says Minnesota has a long history of healthy relations with international trade partners, and the trade awards have recognized exemplary leaders of global trade and the foreign-owned companies that make significant investments in our state for their roles in strengthening and growing Minnesota's economy.

Nova-Tech Engineering was honored for revolutionizing poultry hatchery automation and expanding into new industries. Nova-Tech has almost 2,000 systems across about 700 customer facilities in over 70 countries, including a regional office in China. The other four companies to receive the award include Intercomp in Medina, Purpose Brands in Woodbury, PURIS in Minneapolis, and Phillips in Plymouth.

