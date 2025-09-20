ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- In its second year, the Minnesota Free School Meals Program continues to be a success. Governor Tim Walz announced that the free meals program served over 151 million free meals to students in year two, saving families about $1,000 per student. The total meals served is up over 460,000 from the program's first year. Governor Walz says as a former teacher, he knows how important it is for kids to show up for school ready to learn, and giving every child a meal at school allows them to be healthy and prepared for the classroom.

Get our free mobile app

When did the free meal program start in Minnesota?

Governor Walz signed the Minnesota Free School Meals Program into law in March of 2023, and since its launch, the program has provided students with over 302 million meals. The program provides free breakfast and lunch to all students at schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Explore the 9-11 Artifact at the Veteran's Monument in Rockville, Minnesota Gallery Credit: Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud

Little Falls Arts & Crafts Show The Little Falls Arts & Crafts show is one of the last big events of the summer. The show continues to draw people in from around the state and crafters from across the country. Check out these photos from its 51st year.