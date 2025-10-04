ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz will soon have a new head of his staff. The Governor announced that his Chief of Staff, Chris Schmitter, is stepping down at the end of October. Schmitter will continue to work with Governor Walz as a senior advisor on his reelection campaign in a political capacity. Schmitter is stepping down after a record seven-year run as a governor's chief of staff for the state of Minnesota. Governor Walz has named Patrick Tanis as his new Chief of Staff, starting in November.

The Governor says because of Schmitter's leadership and the hard work of people across his administration, they have reduced child poverty, increased access to pre-k and early childhood education, and made sure every student is fed breakfast and lunch. Tanis is a long-time aide to Governor Walz, working for him during Walz's first run for Congress in 2005. Tanis has served as deputy chief of state since 2019 and managed external relations. He is a native Minnesotan, a former elementary school teacher, and has a Master of Arts in teaching from Hamline University.

