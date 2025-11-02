COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Cold Spring's Lisa Demuth has announced she is running to be the next Governor of Minnesota.

Demuth released a video on Sunday, and is planning a formal announcement on Monday morning.

Demuth was first elected to the Minnesota House in 2018 as a Representative of District 13A, which includes the cities of Cold Spring and St. Joseph. Since 2023 she has served as the leader of the House Republican Caucus, and has been the Speaker of the House in 2025.

The DFL Party released the following statement in response to Republican House Speaker Lisa Demuth’s announcement of her campaign for governor:

“The CEOs and right-wing corporate lobbyists picked Lisa Demuth because they know she’ll protect hedge funds over health care,” said Minnesota DFL Chair Richard Carlbom. “As Speaker, she’s shown Minnesota exactly what she’ll prioritize. She’ll cut taxes for massive corporations while cutting funding for schools and seniors. She’ll protect tax loopholes for her donors while opposing relief for workers and middle-class families. Lisa Demuth is the corporate candidate in this race. If Lisa Demuth and the billionaires win, Minnesotans lose.”

Demuth began her political career as a member of the ROCORI school board.

The last time a Republican won a statewide race for any office in Minnesota was in 2006 when Tim Pawlenty was re-elected as Minnesota's Governor.

Democratic Governor Tim Walz has announced he is seeking a third term.

Other Republicans who have also announced they are running include Scott Jensen, Kendall Qualls, and Kristin Robbins.