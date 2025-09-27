Governor Walz Taps Local Talent For Important State Boards

Governor Walz Taps Local Talent For Important State Boards

PHOTO courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz has appointed four Central Minnesotans to state boards. The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation's Talent Director, Gail Cruikshank of Sauk Rapids, has been appointed to the Governor's Workforce Development Board. The workforce development board assists the Governor in developing, implementing, and modifying the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Combined State Plan. It also reviews statewide policies and programs and provides recommendations on actions to improve the workforce development system. Cruikshank's appointment runs through July 1st of 2029.

Who else did the Governor appoint?

The Governor also appointed Krista Dillman of Kimball to the Blue Ribbon Commission on Special Education, Camilla Peterson-DeVries of Litchfield to the Board of Executives for Long Term Services and Supports, and Kristine Erickson of Brainerd to the Advisory Task Force on Waiver Reimagine. In all, the Governor made 32 appointments to various state boards.

