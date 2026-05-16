ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Minnesota bill designed to help protect the state against fraud became law on Friday. Governor Tim Walz signed the bill to create the Office of Inspector General (OIG) into law, along with four other measures.

The OIG will operate as an independent watchdog and conduct independent evaluations and audits to identify fraud, establish its own law enforcement division to conduct investigations, set standards for fraud prevention, and maintain an anonymous tip line for the public to report misuse of funds.

OIG is expected to be fully operational by September 1, 2027.

In addition to the OIG bill, the governor also signed measures to raise the minimum pay for active duty Minnesota National Guard members, allow certain virtual-currency custody services to be offered by banks, and expand certain medical assistance services to include coverage of care evaluations.

The Governor also signed into law the bill to designate a portion of Ramsey County State-Aid Highway 96 in White Bear Lake as the "Master Sergeant Nicole Amor Memorial Highway."

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