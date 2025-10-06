DULUTH (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz helped celebrate the opening of a major highway reconstruction project on Monday. The Governor took part in the opening of the Twin Ports interchange in Duluth. The $510 million reconstruction of Interstates 35, 535, and Highway 53 is one of the largest infrastructure projects in Minnesota's history. The reconstruction included adding more continuous lanes on I-35, moving entrances and exits, improving merging distances, and overall better traffic flow.

Governor Walz says the project is about more than new roads and bridges; it supports the flow of commerce that keeps Minnesota moving and will make travel safer. The Twin Ports interchange serves over 80,000 vehicles daily, including more than 5,000 heavy trucks.

