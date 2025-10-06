Twin Ports Interchange Project Set To Transform Traffic
DULUTH (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz helped celebrate the opening of a major highway reconstruction project on Monday. The Governor took part in the opening of the Twin Ports interchange in Duluth. The $510 million reconstruction of Interstates 35, 535, and Highway 53 is one of the largest infrastructure projects in Minnesota's history. The reconstruction included adding more continuous lanes on I-35, moving entrances and exits, improving merging distances, and overall better traffic flow.
Governor Walz says the project is about more than new roads and bridges; it supports the flow of commerce that keeps Minnesota moving and will make travel safer. The Twin Ports interchange serves over 80,000 vehicles daily, including more than 5,000 heavy trucks.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Wonderland’s War’s Next Chapter Offers Thrilling New Strategies
- Local Boutiques And Baked Goods Shine At The Hello Fall Festival
- Sartell’s Beloved House Of Pizza Is Returning
- Last Chance For New Bites At The Minnesota State Fair [PHOTOS]
- State Fair Wraps Up Another Unforgettable Summer [GALLERY]
- Minnesota Comedian Denise Winkelman Celebrates Her First Special
LOOK: 20 Outside-the-Box Uses for Vacant Big-Box Stores
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: Which counties across the U.S. have the most prewar homes?
Gallery Credit: Jill Jaracz
LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter
Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff