ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz announced he will lead a trade mission to Europe this fall. The Governor will head up a delegation to Switzerland and Germany in November. They will visit Zurich, Dusseldorf, and Berlin and focus on growing the state's exports, strengthening existing trade ties, showcasing Minnesota as a top destination for business development, and developing new opportunities.

Who is going?

Governor Walz will lead a delegation of representatives from organizations and businesses within the state's medical technology, cleantech, agriculture, food, and higher education sectors. While visiting Dusseldorf, the group will attend the MEDICA technology and health care trade fair and showcase Minnesota-based companies to businesses and innovators from over 165 nations.

Where Do Germany and Switzerland Rank as Trade Partners?

In 2024, Germany was Minnesota's 8th largest export market, valued at $649 million, and Switzerland was the 22nd largest, with exports valued at $232 million.

