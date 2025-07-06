Governor Walz Heads To Europe To Boost Minnesota&#8217;s Exports

Governor Walz Heads To Europe To Boost Minnesota’s Exports

Blake Wisz on Unsplash

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz announced he will lead a trade mission to Europe this fall. The Governor will head up a delegation to Switzerland and Germany in November. They will visit Zurich, Dusseldorf, and Berlin and focus on growing the state's exports, strengthening existing trade ties, showcasing Minnesota as a top destination for business development, and developing new opportunities.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Who is going?

Governor Walz will lead a delegation of representatives from organizations and businesses within the state's medical technology, cleantech, agriculture, food, and higher education sectors. While visiting Dusseldorf, the group will attend the MEDICA technology and health care trade fair and showcase Minnesota-based companies to businesses and innovators from over 165 nations.

Where Do Germany and Switzerland Rank as Trade Partners?

In 2024, Germany was Minnesota's 8th largest export market, valued at $649 million, and Switzerland was the 22nd largest, with exports valued at $232 million.

Alan Rouiller on Unsplash
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Major US city skylines in photos, then and now

Stacker consulted photo archives and the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat to see how 15 U.S. city skylines evolved in the past century.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones

RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks

To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

Filed Under: europe, germany, Governor Tim Walz, minnesota, trade
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON