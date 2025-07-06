Governor Walz Heads To Europe To Boost Minnesota’s Exports
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz announced he will lead a trade mission to Europe this fall. The Governor will head up a delegation to Switzerland and Germany in November. They will visit Zurich, Dusseldorf, and Berlin and focus on growing the state's exports, strengthening existing trade ties, showcasing Minnesota as a top destination for business development, and developing new opportunities.
Who is going?
Governor Walz will lead a delegation of representatives from organizations and businesses within the state's medical technology, cleantech, agriculture, food, and higher education sectors. While visiting Dusseldorf, the group will attend the MEDICA technology and health care trade fair and showcase Minnesota-based companies to businesses and innovators from over 165 nations.
Where Do Germany and Switzerland Rank as Trade Partners?
In 2024, Germany was Minnesota's 8th largest export market, valued at $649 million, and Switzerland was the 22nd largest, with exports valued at $232 million.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Grand Opening Of Great River Children’s Museum Brings Joy To St. Cloud [PHOTOS]
- Record Heat Sends St. Cloud Residents To Local Swimming Spots [GALLERY]
- Board Game Buzz: As CMON Sells Zombicide To Asmodee
- Repairs Begin On The Century-old Little Falls Dam In Minnesota
- Meet The 11-year-old Making A Difference With Dog Treats
- New Memorial For Herm Bartz Honors A Lifelong Love Of Baseball
LOOK: Major US city skylines in photos, then and now
Gallery Credit: Stacker
See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State
Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones
RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks
Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang