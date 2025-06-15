The big news in the board game world this week is the announcement of CMON's decision to sell its original Intellectual Property (IP), "Zombicide", to Twin Cities-based Asmodee. The news is substantial for two reasons: one, it continues the trend of CMON selling off successful game names to other companies, and two, it comes on the heels of Asmodee announcing its plans to start acquiring smaller game companies and distributors. In May, CMON announced it was selling the rights to "Bloodrage," "Rising Sun," and "Ankh" to Tabletop Tycoon.

Get our free mobile app

CMON Games via Gamefound CMON Games via Gamefound loading...

"Table Talk," WJON's bi-weekly show about board gaming, discussed the Zombicide sale along with the news of the forthcoming Ascension 15th Anniversary crowdfunding project, and King of Tokyo joining the Mind Bug world.

In addition to boardgaming news, co-host William Pankratz of Game By James and I discussed new games out over the past two weeks and some fun crowdfunding campaigns. Pankratz says "Deep Regrets," "Courtisans," and "Tea Garden" all hit shelves over the past two weeks. He says "Deep Regrets" has some fun artwork:

"It's got a fun little aesthetic, I don't know how to describe it other than it's got a fun little cartoony, weird aesthetic that you'd come to think of from a Lovecraftian style of game, it looks really fun."

Pankratz says "Courtisans" and "Tea Garden" have really good art too, and he is super pumped about the game.

PHOTO courtesy of Dire Wolf Games/Kickstarter. PHOTO courtesy of Dire Wolf Games/Kickstarter. loading...

We discussed several crowdfunding projects, but by far the biggest was the news about the 2nd "Clanks Catacombs" expansion, "Underworld" from Dire Wolf Games. The crowdfunding, which looks to be more of a pre-order, is scheduled to launch on July 8th, and the expansion is supposed to be ready to buy at Gen Con. William and I are both pretty excited to see everything the new expansion will bring to the Clank world.

PHOTO courtesy of Fower Games/Kickstarter. PHOTO courtesy of Fower Games/Kickstarter. loading...

We also went over "Paperback Adventures, Vol. 2" by Fowers Games, and discussed the Dice Tower Award Nominations, what we thought of them, and how many games we had discussed during the show that made the Dice Tower list. You can catch all the fun board gaming news, projects, and special guests on "Table Talk" every other Saturday at 8:00 a.m. after the news on AM 1240 WJON.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born Looking back on trends from 1924 through 2023, Stacker gathered a list of toys that came out each holiday season that captivated the public zeitgeist. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Iconic products released the year you were born American history can often be remembered through our consumer habits. That's why Stacker ranked the iconic products released from the year you were born, starting in 1919. From Slurpees to iPods, this list is a pop culture-infused trip down memory lane. Gallery Credit: Stacker